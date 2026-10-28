Ranbir Kapoor meets content creator on California streets a day after Ramayana premiere, shares simple success advice

Peter also tells Ranbir that his favourite film of his is Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He reveals that he has 1.7 million followers on TikTok.Peter then asks Ranbir for advice on how to be successful, and the actor simply says, "Just work hard and be a good person." Peter cheekily asks if he could get a small role in Ranbir's next film, prompting the actor to laugh and reply, "Of course."

The video shows Peter catching up with Ranbir as he enters a store in Beverly Hills. He first confirms if it is indeed Ranbir Kapoor, and when the actor says yes, Peter introduces himself and confesses to being a big fan. Fouaad, who is known for his street-style interactions and Walk N Talk videos, asks Ranbir if he can take a picture with him and gift him a Polaroid photo. Ranbir agrees to the request.

Ranbir Kapoor was in Los Angeles for the world premiere of his upcoming film Ramayana on October 27. On Wednesday, Egyptian content creator Peter Fouaad shared a video of himself meeting Ranbir on the streets of Beverly Hills, California. The actor also offered the content creator advice on how to be successful.

Before meeting Ranbir, the same Egyptian content creator had shared a video of his interaction with Hrithik Roshan overseas.

Ramayana premiere The world premiere of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, the international title for Ramayana: Part 1, took place at the David Geffen Theatre at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 27, 2026. The event was attended by the film's lead cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, along with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, and other members of press and Hollywood personalities.

Ranbir Kapoor on playing Lord Ram Recently, during his apperance on Kaun Banega Crorepati, Ranbir discussed his role as Lord Ram in Ramayana. Speaking about the responsibility of portraying the revered deity, the actor admitted that he was initially apprehensive about taking on the part.

He said, "When this role was offered to me, I knew that this isn't just a role, it is a big responsibility. My first instinct was fear, that if I am qualified enough to play this role? Whether I will be able to do this role? The faith of crores of people is linked to Lord Shri Ram. But very soon this fear turned into gratitude."