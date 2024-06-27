Ranveer Singh shares ‘lovely memories’ with Oprah Winfrey in hilarious photoshopped picture

Actor Ranveer Singh was clearly feeling left out when his photographer friend, Rohan Shrestha, shared a picture with Orpah Winfrey after meeting her at an event in Dubai. He took to Instagram stories to share a picture of him ‘posing’ with the photographer and Oprah but a closer look reveals that it’s photoshopped. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh hold hands in sweet video from their babymoon in London. Watch) Ranveer Singh was clearly feeling left out of this picture of Oprah with Rohan Shreshta.

Ranveer ‘meets’ Oprah

Ranveer took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of him with Oprah and Rohan. He wrote, “Lovely memories. (white heart emoji) @oprah & I With the icon @rohanshrestha.” In the monochrome picture, he can be seen ‘holding’ Oprah’s arm as he smiles wide for the camera. But in reality, the actor just photoshopped himself in a picture Rohan shared earlier in the day and was congratulating him with his trademark humour.

A screengrab of Rohan Shrestha's Instagram stories.

Rohan photographed Oprah at an event in Dubai and shared a picture he clicked with her, writing, “Life’s been good of late. Only love for all you guys who have my back.” After Ranveer shared the photoshopped picture, he reshared it on his Instagram stories, writing, “Hahahahaha Best sh*t ever.” Celebrities like Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Sharvari and Navya Nanda also congratulated the photographer.

Ranveer, Deepika Padukone’s babymoon

Ranveer and Deepika Padukone were recently in London for their babymoon. The couple was spotted returning to Mumbai a couple of days ago, twinning in black. They were seen exiting the airport holding hands. The parents-to-be were also spotted in London recently, holding hands as they exited a cafe. Several videos of the same emerged on social media platforms.

Upcoming projects

Deepika was recently seen in Kalki 2898 AD which was released on Thursday. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is inspired by the mythology of Kali Yug and the Kalki avatar. The film also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. Ranveer will be seen headlining Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 next.