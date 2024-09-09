Salman Khan dances with sister Arpita Khan to dhol at Ganesh visarjan. Watch

Salman Khan’s house in Mumbai came alive to dhol music and chatter as his closest friends and family convened on Sunday evening for Ganesh visarjan festivities. The actor shared a sneak peek of it all on social media, wishing his fans a happy Ganesh Chaturthi. (Also Read: Salman Khan performs Ganpati aarti with niece Ayat at sister Arpita Khan's home; Salim Khan, Iulia Vantur seen too) Salman Khan danced his heart out with family at Ganesh visarjan on Sunday.

Salman Khan dances with Arpita Khan

Salman’s sister Arpita Khan, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, brother Arbaaz Khan, Helen, and other family members can be seen in the fun video. Other celebrities such as Himesh Reshammiya, Varun Sharma, and Sangeeta Bijlani, were also present at the pooja and visarjan.

In the video, Salman can be seen dancing to dhol music with his sister Arpita, while Aayush dances with his daughter Ayat. Salman’s nephews, Nirvaan Khan and Arhaan Khan, also show off their best moves. After Salman, Helen, his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Aayush perform the aarti, the visarjan is done.

On Saturday, Salman attended the Ganesh Utsav hosted at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s residence after attending the puja hosted by Aayush and Arpita at their residence.

Upcoming work

Salman recently suffered a rib injury while shooting for his next film, Sikandar, with director AR Murugadoss. The film, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, will be released in theatres next Eid.

Making the announcement, Salman shared a picture with Sajid and Murugadoss, writing, “Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala's #SikandarDirected by @a.r.murugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025.”

Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, an addition officially announced in May this year. Sharing the news on her Instagram stories, the actor wrote, “You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is. Surprise!! I’m truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar.”

Salman was last seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. While there’s buzz that he will team up with Kamal Haasan for Atlee’s next directorial, no official announcement has been made yet.