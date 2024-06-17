Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, MS Dhoni meet for a boys night out at Ambani cruise party; see pic

The week started on a happy note with the unseen image dropping on a fan page on social media.

Boys have all the fun

In the image, Salman is looking super stylish in an all-black look as he joins soon-to-be-dad Ranveer, Dhoni, Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan, and several others for the outing. All the men in the picture are wearing tuxedos, and posing happily for the camera.

The photo seems to be taken on the cruise at Portofino, Italy where the guests enjoyed a lavish soiree. The scenic backdrop of the image just adds to the whole vibe.

The picture set the social media abuzz, with one user writing, “This should break the Internet , The Picture Perfect”.

“Mahi × Sallu Together (heart and fire emoji),” shared one, with another stating, “Wow it’s #salmankhan , #msdhoni & #Ranveersingh at #Ambani pre wedding”..

“2 titans of their fields, grace Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash with their presence, leaving an indelible mark of star power and charisma.. A night where legends collide & memories are made… #StarPower,” exclaimed one user.

The lavish Ambani cruise party

The Ambani family hosted the grand pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika in Italy onboard a luxury cruise and in the Italian coastline village of Portofino recently

The festivities spanned four days, with several stops across the Mediterranean. And it was a lavish affair. Between May 28 and June 1, they were treated to a series of parties and events aboard the luxury cruise liner during a picturesque journey from Italy to the south of France, spanning 4,380 kilometres. Andrea Bocelli and rapper Pitbull performed at the bash.

Some of the other stars in attendance were Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani. The couple’s first pre-wedding celebrations took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in March of this year.

The two childhood friends, who turned lovers, will tie the knot on July 12 in Mumbai. The couple’s wedding reception is scheduled for July 14.