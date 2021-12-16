Salman Khan rents out 758 square feet Bandra apartment for 95,000 per month: Report

Salman Khan has reportedly given one of his properties in Mumbai on rent. The actor has rented out the apartment he owns at Shiv Asthan Heights, Bandra West, Mumbai, at ₹95,000 a month, as per a report.

The rented out apartment is situated on the 14th floor with the unit spread across 758 square feet. Salman himself lives in Bandra, in Galaxy Apartments, which is located close to the Bandra Bandstand in the city.

According to Money Control, documents accessed by Zapkey.com show the agreement for the actor's apartment was registered on December 6. “The tenure of the agreement is 33 months, documents showed,” the report added.

The rentee has reportedly paid a deposit of ₹2.85 lakh with the agreement mentioning a 5% escalation clause in it.

Salman has a few properties in and around Mumbai. He reportedly has rented out a duplex apartment in Bandra for a price of ₹8.25 lakh a month under Salman Khan Ventures Private Limited. The duplex, situated on the 17th and 18th floors of Maqba Heights, is owned by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique, as per documents. The actor is said to have renewed the agreement earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Manjrekar had revealed previously that Salman lives in a one BHK house at his apartment complex. Besides that, Salman also owns a farm house on the outskirts of the city, in Panvel.

Speaking about Salman with Siddharth Kannan in an interview, Mahesh said, “You (addressing Siddharth) must've seen where Salman stays (he lives in a flat in Mumbai) which I think is a one-bedroom flat. Half the time when I go (to his) home, he's lying on the sofa in the drawing-room. Sometimes I really feel that behind this man... itna success hai huge success... Uske peeche jo aadmi hai na wo typical middle class aadmi hai (The man behind the successful sta is a middle-class person).”

