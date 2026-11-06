Sandeep Reddy Vanga praises Ramayana's magnitude, calls Namit Malhotra the most committed producer he has known
Sandeep Reddy Vanga praised Ranbir Kapoor and Yash for their commanding performances in Ramayana.
Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana opened in theatres to rave reviews on Thursday. The film has been receiving praise from all quarters, including celebrities from different film industries. After filmmaker SS Rajamouli praised the film, Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to social media to laud not just its cast but also producer Namit Malhotra for backing the epic and remaining committed to the project for years.
‘Ranbir and Yash nailed it’
Taking to X, Sandeep praised Ranbir and Yash's performances, saying that both actors had nailed their respective roles. He wrote, "Want to experience the magnitude of Ram and Raavana? Please go watch Ramayana. Ranbir and Yash — both nailed it bone-deep. 👌 Made their presence absolutely commanding 👏 I loved it. ❤️"
‘Never known a producer like Namit Malhotra’
Sandeep also tagged Namit Malhotra and reserved special praise for the producer's commitment to the project. He wrote, "I have never known a producer to be this committed 🙏 @malhotra_namit."
Deep Dive
Ramayana Part 1 and Part 2 made on ₹4,000 crore budget
Ramayana is being made as a two-part project with a combined budget of ₹4,000 crore. While speaking at the film's trailer launch in Bengaluru in October, Yash, who has co-produced the film, spoke about the film's budget and clarified that the amount covers both films, including post-production and promotional expenses.
“I know that Namit's statement went viral on social media. In India, there is a problem. People don't like it when you talk confidently. That's what happened with Namit's statement. But in the West, it's the total opposite. If you tell them we have made a good movie in a humble manner, they will dismiss our film as a small project. That's exactly why Namit has confidently said that this movie is mounted on ₹4,000 crore. We need to prove the strength of the Indian film industry to the global market,” Yash said.
He added, “Ramayana is a two-part project, and the budget for both the movies combined is definitely ₹4,000 crore. The budget includes post-production and promotional expenses as well.”
On the box office front, Ramayana earned ₹64.85 crore net ( ₹77.50 crore gross) in India on its opening day. Its worldwide gross on day one stands at ₹127.50 crore.
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. Music for the epic has been composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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