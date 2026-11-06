Sandeep Reddy Vanga praises Ramayana's magnitude, calls Namit Malhotra the most committed producer he has known

Sandeep also tagged Namit Malhotra and reserved special praise for the producer's commitment to the project. He wrote, "I have never known a producer to be this committed 🙏 @malhotra_namit."

Taking to X, Sandeep praised Ranbir and Yash's performances, saying that both actors had nailed their respective roles. He wrote, "Want to experience the magnitude of Ram and Raavana? Please go watch Ramayana. Ranbir and Yash — both nailed it bone-deep. 👌 Made their presence absolutely commanding 👏 I loved it. ❤️"

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash -starrer Ramayana opened in theatres to rave reviews on Thursday. The film has been receiving praise from all quarters, including celebrities from different film industries. After filmmaker SS Rajamouli praised the film, Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to social media to laud not just its cast but also producer Namit Malhotra for backing the epic and remaining committed to the project for years.

What did Sandeep Reddy Vanga praise about Ramayana and its lead actors?

What did Sandeep Reddy Vanga praise about Ramayana and its lead actors?

What did Sandeep Reddy Vanga say about Namit Malhotra's commitment to Ramayana?

What did Sandeep Reddy Vanga say about Namit Malhotra's commitment to Ramayana?

“I know that Namit's statement went viral on social media. In India, there is a problem. People don't like it when you talk confidently. That's what happened with Namit's statement. But in the West, it's the total opposite. If you tell them we have made a good movie in a humble manner, they will dismiss our film as a small project. That's exactly why Namit has confidently said that this movie is mounted on ₹4,000 crore. We need to prove the strength of the Indian film industry to the global market,” Yash said.

Ramayana is being made as a two-part project with a combined budget of ₹4,000 crore. While speaking at the film's trailer launch in Bengaluru in October, Yash, who has co-produced the film, spoke about the film's budget and clarified that the amount covers both films, including post-production and promotional expenses.

He added, “Ramayana is a two-part project, and the budget for both the movies combined is definitely ₹4,000 crore. The budget includes post-production and promotional expenses as well.”

On the box office front, Ramayana earned ₹64.85 crore net ( ₹77.50 crore gross) in India on its opening day. Its worldwide gross on day one stands at ₹127.50 crore.