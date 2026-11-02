Shah Rukh Khan greets sea of fans outside Mannat on 61st birthday, his iconic pose gets loud cheers as he begins King promotions
The actor reportedly celebrated his birthday at a Mumbai hotel with his family and friends. However, he made time for the fans who had gathered outside Mannat.
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday is an annual celebration for his fans, many of whom make it a point to gather outside Mannat every November 2. This year was no different as the superstar turned 61. The actor stepped out onto the balcony of his Mumbai home to greet the sea of fans waiting for him. Dressed casually, he flashed his trademark arms-wide-open pose, drawing loud cheers from the crowd. It was a moment his fans have seen countless times before, but the excitement was just as evident as ever.
Shah Rukh Khan greets thousands of fans outside Mannat
Fans began gathering outside Mannat hours before Shah Rukh Khan made his birthday appearance. Many arrived with posters, cheered for the actor and recreated his iconic arms-wide-open pose while waiting for a glimpse of him. Shah Rukh eventually stepped out onto the balcony, greeting the crowd with waves, flying kisses and his signature pose. The sight was enough to send the thousands gathered outside his home into a frenzy.
The actor reportedly celebrated his 61st birthday at a Mumbai hotel with his family and close friends. However, he made time for the fans who had gathered outside Mannat to make his day special. His production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, also joined in the celebrations by sharing a video of the superstar. Dressed in a white T-shirt, blue washed jeans, and a beanie, Shah Rukh was seen wearing sunglasses, blowing kisses, and greeting his fans in his familiar style. Sharing the video, the production house wrote: “The KING of hearts, with his kingdom of love!”
Deep Dive
Shah Rukh Khan kickstarts King promotions
The celebrations had another big moment in store for fans of King. Just after midnight, promotional posters of the film lit up giant screens outside Mannat, signalling the start of its promotional campaign. Shah Rukh also gave fans their first taste of the film's music with Tu Mil Jaaye, featuring him and Deepika Padukone. The romantic track comes with an interesting twist, marking Ed Sheeran's debut as a playback singer in Indian cinema in collaboration with Arijit Singh.
King brings together a star-studded cast
King, directed by Siddharth Anand, is backed by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and by Siddharth and Mamta Anand's Marflix Pictures. The film is reportedly inspired by the 1994 French film Léon: The Professional, starring Jean Reno. It is said to follow the relationship between an ageing, feared assassin, played by Shah Rukh, and his young protégé, portrayed by his daughter Suhana.
December 24 will mark Shah Rukh Khan's return to theatres with King, his first big-screen release since Dunki in 2023. The actor had a memorable year in 2023, with three releases: Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. This time, he is returning with a large ensemble cast that includes Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal, among others. Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan will also make special appearances in the film.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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