Shah Rukh Khan and Vishal Bhardwaj to work together soon; filmmaker says 'cameo is done, now film should be on the way'

‘Came close, but film didn’t happen'

Insisting that they have been trying to work with each other for a long time, Vishal Bhardwaj told the portal, "At one point, we came very close to doing a film. It was announced also and we were going to shoot but somehow it didn’t happen."

We'll work together soon

He added, "Whenever we meet, humesha yeh rehta hai ke kab hona hai. Ab wo waqt aa raha hai. Cameo toh ho hi gaya hai indirect toh film bhi iss baar honi chahiye. Andar se mujhe bhi feeling aa rahi hai. Shah Rukh ne bhi mujhe bola hai ke iss baar mujhe kuch lag raha hai ke hum log kuch kar payenge saath mein (We always want to answer 'when is it happening'. Now the time has come, he has already made an indirect cameo so now the film remains. I have a feeling, and even Shah Rukh Khan has told me he has a similar feeling - we will be able to do something together this time)."

In the interview, Vishal also said that he really loved Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Jawan, and called the star to speak with him about it 'at length'.

Shah Rukh-Vishal Bhardwaj film that could not happen

Vishal was reportedly supposed to adapt Chetan Bhagat's 2 States with Shah Rukh Khan and Asin Thottumkal in the lead roles. However, the film was eventually directed by Abhishek Varman and Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor essayed the lead roles.

As per a DNA report from 2013, 2 States was initially supposed to feature Priyanka Chopra and Saif Ali Khan and Siddharth Anand was to direct it. It was then announced as a Shah Rukh Khan film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The report added that after demanding a fresh face instead of Priyanka, Shah Rukh was not sure about the project and it had to be shelved.

