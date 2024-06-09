When Sonam Kapoor dreaded being known as a ‘fashionista who can't act’

Actor Sonam Kapoor turns 39 on June 9. While she has accepted being known both for her fashion and films through the years, there was a time when she dreaded being known as a ‘fashionista who can’t act’. Talking to The Quint in 2016, she made it clear that she wanted to be known as more than a ‘fashion diva’. (Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor takes over from Salman Khan as host; Sonam Kapoor reacts. Watch) Sonam Kapoor turns 39 on June 9.

‘I’m every woman’

Talking to the publication, Sonam detailed how she would like to direct a film someday and be known for more than just what the world thinks of her. She said, “I’ve been writing short stories, I have concepts for three scripts and I hope to direct a film myself. I was fed up of being branded as a fashion diva who can’t act. Such prejudices did affect my self-pride. During the last two years, I went through a troubled phase. I wanted to disown myself. But there’s light at the end of depression. I’ve smartened up. I’m a homebody, I’m thoughtful and I can be uber glamorous. As the Whitney Houston song goes, I’m every woman.”

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

‘The biggest stars are fashionistas’

Incidentally, in 2010, Sonam’s I Hate Luv Storys co-star Imran Khan mentioned on Koffee with Karan that Sonam should do “more movies, less magazine covers”. Miffed with Imran and rejecting the ‘fashion icon’ tag, she told Hindustan Times, “Imran is really sweet and I like him, but I can’t take someone so wet behind the ears seriously. He still has a lot to do before he makes statements like that. Fashion and acting go hand in hand. The biggest stars in the world are also fashion icons, whether Audrey Hepburn, Rekha, Sharmila Tagore or Marilyn Monroe. But I am not comfortable with tags.”

‘I cannot choose between the two’

Sonam finally seemed at peace when she spoke to YS Life in 2023, being known both as an actor and fashionista. When asked if she wants to be known as ‘Sonam Kapoor the style icon’ or ‘Sonam Kapoor, India’s leading actor’ she said, “To be honest, I'm not sure I can choose between the two. I love fashion and I'm proud of the way I've been able to use my platform to promote Indian designers and craftsmanship. But I'm also passionate about my work as an actor, and I'm grateful for the opportunities I've had to play complex and challenging roles. If I had to pick one, I'd say I'd rather be known as a style icon who is also a leading actor. But really, I'm just Sonam Kapoor, and I'm happy to be known as just that.”