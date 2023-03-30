Suhana Khan wears Gauri Khan's old animal print dress as she parties with Agastya Nanda, Tania Shroff, Ahan Shetty

Suhana Khan attended Tania Shroff's birthday party recently. Tania, who is actor Ahan Shetty's girlfriend, had celebrated her birthday in Mumbai with a star-studded party that was graced by budding actors Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor as well as Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, who is reportedly dating Suhana. For the bash, Suhana picked a dress from mom Gauri Khan's wardrobe. Also read: Agastya Nanda blows a kiss to rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan and escorts her to car Suhana Khan wore Gauri Khan's dress for a recent party.

Suhana, who will soon be making her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film, The Archies, wore an animal print dress that was earlier worn by Gauri Khan. A fan page shared a collage of the mother and daughter wearing the same dress years apart. While Suhana styled the off-shoulder snake-print dress with a grey and black belt and a sling bag, her interior designer mother had worn the same dress with a huge black belt and glossy makeup.

Suhana had shared her photo from Tania Shroff's birthday party on Instagram Stories and written' dancing queens (snake emoji)'. She posed with her friend Muskan Chanana on the dance floor. Reacting to Suhana and Gauri's photo shared on a fan page on Instgaram, a person wrote, "Beauties." Another one commented on their pictures, "They look the same." One more wrote, "Both look great."

Pictures and videos from Tania Shroff’s birthday bash have been circulating on social media. Along with Suhana, the party was attended by Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anjini Dhawan and others. Shanaya had shared a series of pictures from Tania Shroff’s birthday bash on Instagram Stories. One of the pictures showed Shanaya hugging Khushi. Shanaya wore a black top with a tiger-print skirt and a brown hat. Khushi wore a wine coloured top with a pair of black pants.

Suhana and Khushi will be making their acting debut with The Archies. The movie features a line-up of celebrity kids including Agastya Nanda. The Archies stars Suhana as Veronica, Khushi as Betty and Agastya as Archie. While Suhana is the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, Agastya is the son of author-entrepreneur Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda. He is the grandson of veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Khushi is the younger daughter of the late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor.

