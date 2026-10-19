Tiger Shroff’s real name is Jai Hemant Shroff: Actor once revealed the funny childhood story behind his famous nickname

Tiger has been in the film industry for over a decade. He made his debut in 2014 with Heropanti opposite Kriti Sanon. The actor is known for his action-packed films, impressive dance moves and martial arts skills. But not everyone knows that Tiger was not the name he was given at birth. The actor, who is the son of actor Jackie Shroff, was born Jai Hemant Shroff, and earned his now-famous nickname as a child because of a very funny reason.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is in the headlines after three men on motorcycles allegedly opened fire at his vehicle on Sunday evening. While he escaped without serious injury, his driver and an auto-rickshaw driver sustained bullet injuries. Both are said to be stable. Mumbai Police formed 15 teams to track down the attackers, and the case has been transferred to Mumbai authorities. Since then, three suspects have been reportedly arrested and are being brough back to Mumbai.

Born on March 2, 1990, to actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff, Tiger was named Jai Hemant Shroff. His childhood nickname, however, eventually became the name the world knows him by. The reason was rather unusual: he would bite people around him, including those at school.

In a May 2014 interview with Hindustan Times, the actor spoke about how the name came about. “I used to bite as a kid ... like bite everyone around.” The habit sometimes landed him in trouble. Recalling one such incident, he said, “I bit my teacher in school, and even got punished for that.”

Tiger told the same story on the YouTube channel Curly Tales while promoting Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in 2024 with Akshay Kumar. “I used to bite people when I was a kid and that is pretty much how I got my name,” he said. Akshay was amused by the revelation and responded, “That's amazing.”

The actor also explained how his birth name came together. His father's real name is Jai Kishen, while his uncle is named Hemant. He said, “It was my way of showing affection in greeting people, seedha kaat leta tha (I just used to bite them). My name was Jai Hemant. My father's name is Jai Kishen, which became Jackie in the movies. My uncle's name is Hemant and that is how it became Jai Hemant Shroff. Since childhood, people just kept calling me Tiger and that's how it became my name. I officially changed my name in the movies as well”