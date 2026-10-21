Yami Gautam performs Ravan Vadh at Delhi’s Luv Kush Ramleela during Dussehra celebrations, calls it a beautiful feeling
Yami Gautam symbolically shot an arrow at Ravana’s effigy during Dussehra celebrations in Delhi.
Yami Gautam recently brought her on-screen portrayal to life as she participated in the Ravan Vadh celebrations at Delhi's iconic Luv Kush Ramleela. The actor, along with filmmaker-producer Aanand L Rai, attended the Dussehra festivities at the historic Red Fort Ground, where she performed the symbolic act of shooting an arrow at Ravana's effigy.
Yami Gautam performs Ravan Vadh
A video from the event has been doing the rounds on social media, showing Yami shooting the symbolic arrow at Ravana in front of thousands of spectators. Her participation also drew attention to her role in Nayyi Navelli, in which she performs a similar act.
Yami posted her photo from the celebration which shows her pointing the arrow at the Ravana's effigy and wrote, "At the iconic Luv Kush Ramlila 🙏🏻 Such a beautiful feeling to experience sea of people gathered to celebrate the true spirit of ‘Vijaydhashmi’ as 1 heartbeat 🙏🏻 Jai Shri Ram 🙏🏻 Happy Dussehra 🙏🏻."
Deep Dive
Speaking about the occasion, Arjun Kumar, president of the Luv Kush Ramleela Committee, said, “It is a matter of immense pride and honour for us that Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan, graced our Dussehra celebrations and performed Ravan Dahan. His presence made this historic occasion even more memorable.”
Explaining this year's theme, Kumar said, “Our theme this year is 'Respect for Women'. Through Yami Gautam's participation, we wanted to convey that women represent courage, dignity and strength. Ravana is not merely a mythological character but also symbolises arrogance, injustice and the evils prevailing in society. The participation of Yami Gautam sends a strong message of women's empowerment and their important role in defeating evil.”
Over the years, the Luv Kush Ramleela's Ravan Dahan have seen several prominent film personalities participate, including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Prabhas and Kareena Kapoor.
About Nayyi Navelli
Nayyi Navelli stars Yami Gautam and Adinath Kothare and blends horror with comedy. Written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film is directed by Kollywood filmmaker Balaji Mohan, marking his Bollywood directorial debut. It is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. The film received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics.
Before Nayyi Navelli, Yami made a cameo appearance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. She also played the lead role in Haq, which was inspired by journalist Jigna Vora’s book Bano: Bharat Ki Beti. The film draws on the landmark Supreme Court judgment in the case of Shah Bano Begum case.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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