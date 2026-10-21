Yami Gautam performs Ravan Vadh at Delhi’s Luv Kush Ramleela during Dussehra celebrations, calls it a beautiful feeling

Yami posted her photo from the celebration which shows her pointing the arrow at the Ravana's effigy and wrote, "At the iconic Luv Kush Ramlila 🙏🏻 Such a beautiful feeling to experience sea of people gathered to celebrate the true spirit of ‘Vijaydhashmi’ as 1 heartbeat 🙏🏻 Jai Shri Ram 🙏🏻 Happy Dussehra 🙏🏻."

A video from the event has been doing the rounds on social media, showing Yami shooting the symbolic arrow at Ravana in front of thousands of spectators. Her participation also drew attention to her role in Nayyi Navelli , in which she performs a similar act.

Yami Gautam recently brought her on-screen portrayal to life as she participated in the Ravan Vadh celebrations at Delhi's iconic Luv Kush Ramleela. The actor, along with filmmaker-producer Aanand L Rai , attended the Dussehra festivities at the historic Red Fort Ground, where she performed the symbolic act of shooting an arrow at Ravana's effigy.

Speaking about the occasion, Arjun Kumar, president of the Luv Kush Ramleela Committee, said, “It is a matter of immense pride and honour for us that Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan, graced our Dussehra celebrations and performed Ravan Dahan. His presence made this historic occasion even more memorable.”

Explaining this year's theme, Kumar said, “Our theme this year is 'Respect for Women'. Through Yami Gautam's participation, we wanted to convey that women represent courage, dignity and strength. Ravana is not merely a mythological character but also symbolises arrogance, injustice and the evils prevailing in society. The participation of Yami Gautam sends a strong message of women's empowerment and their important role in defeating evil.”