Yami Gautam seeks blessings at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir ahead of Nayyi Navelli release

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam Dhar visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to seek blessings ahead of the release of her upcoming film ‘Nayyi Navelli’, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 16. Yami Gautam prayed at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of her film's release.

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is a major Hindu temple complex dedicated to Lord Rama at his traditional birthplace, Ram Janmabhoomi. It was inaugrated on January 22, 2024.

Dressed in a yellow saree, the actress offered prayers at the temple, marking a moment of gratitude ahead of the film’s release.

With the film set to release just ahead of Dussehra, the visit to Ayodhya, regarded as the birthplace of Lord Ram, comes ahead of a story that celebrates the triumph of good over evil.