Empire State Building pays tribute to James Earl Jones aka ‘Darth Vader’ : Remembers the Star Wars theme collaboration

James Earl Jones who played as the voice of Darth Vader in the Star Wars saga is no more. The actor has been praised on multiple occasions for his phenomenal impact on the film industry and his fans are dearly missing him in his absence. Star Wars team and Empire State Building pay tribute to James Earl Jones aka Darth Vader(Instagram)

The news was also confirmed by Star Wars' official website and the Empire State Building Instagram and Twitter/X accounts, which paid the artist a heartfelt tribute. Fans all over Reddit also remembered the Star Wars and Empire State Building collaboration where an image of Darth Vader was lit up on March 21, 2024.

What was posted by Star Wars' website and Empire State building?

Today, Empire State Building posted a tribute to the late voice actor James Earl Jones on its Instagram and Twitter/X accounts. Both the posts captioned as, “Rest in Peace Lord Vader.”

The image showed the building lit up in red colour, portraying the image of Darth Vader from the Star Wars dynamic light show which took place earlier this year. Fans were shocked to see the post and many expressed their sorrow over the sad news.

The official Star Wars website also left a warm message regarding the death of one of their best actors. Jones had once said, “I am so pleased to be a part of the whole legend. Even as an observer, and I am just an observer. I'm a special effect, you know, at best.” However, the Star Wars team believed he didn't take enough credit for the impact he had in the making of the saga.

While paying him tribute the team wrote, “For all of us at Lucasfilm, and for countless members of the audience, James Earl Jones was far more than “just an observer.” He was the voice of the character at the center of our most beloved story, and he will remain in our hearts - and imaginations - forever."

How have fans reacted to James Earl Jones' death?

Fans on Reddit, Instagram, and Twitter/X have all been in mourning of the actor's death. A Redditor wrote, “RIP one of the greatest voices in film industry.”

Meanwhile, many fans commented on Empire State Building's Twitter/X and Instagram post. A fan referring to the Star Wars light up wrote, “You should definitely do that again.”

Another expressed, “Some of our childhoods (mine) just died today. We'll miss you Drath, and Mufasa. RIP.” A Star Wars fan commented about the collaboration and commented, “That looks quality, as others have said, you should re run this tonight as a mark of respect.”

On Empire State Building's Instagram post someone noted, “A beautiful way to honor James Earl Jones.” Many also remembered sweet moments with the actor. An Instagram user recalled, “He spoke at my college graduation in 1996 - “…and may the force be with you.” RIP.”