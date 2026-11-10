James Gunn speaks out about stepping down as DC Studios head, says he disliked ‘at-times corporate nature of job’
James Gunn and Peter Safran announced their shock exit from the DC Studios on Monday, four years after taking charge to ‘revitalise’ the studio.
James Gunn and Peter Safran delivered a shocker on Monday when they announced they were stepping down as co-heads of the DC Studios, four years after taking charge. The move comes immediately after Warner Bros. Discovery, DC’s parent company, merged with Paramount to create Skydance, a new entity. In a social media post, James Gunn addressed his sudden departure and hinted at the reason.
James Gunn's statement on DC exit
James Gunn shared a long statement on his departure from DC Studios on Monday on his official Instagram account. The filmmaker spoke about the highs and lows of his time at the studio, focusing on creating Peacemaker and releasing Superman and Clayface. However, he also spoke about the lows, particularly the job’s corporate nature.
“But what only the closest people to me have known over the past four years is my time at DC Studios has been trying, to say the least. I dislike the at-times corporate nature of the job (thanks to Peter for taking the brunt of that). I’m always a very hard worker, but as a filmmaker I would at least get to take short breaks to unwind, and I’ve stolen even that time from both myself and my loved ones over the past four years (Jenn, I love you and I’m sorry, and you don’t need to feel guilty for being the happiest of all people that I’m no longer doing this job). And the thing my ADHD hyperfocus has had the most difficulty with has been dividing my time between projects I’m incredibly passionate about and the ones I’m not so much, and all the things I have to do as a studio head,” the filmmaker wrote.
Deep Dive
Gunn, known for directing hit films such as Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad, added that he was relieved that he could now return to ‘pure filmmaking’ without worrying about being a studio head. “I will miss the people around me, and I will miss being the co-caretaker of these great characters, but I’m also incredibly relieved and excited to get back to pure filmmaking,” he added.
But Gunn also added that he is not immediately done with DC characters. He is directing Man of Tomorrow, the sequel to his Superman. “That’s not to say Peter and I are immediately done with DC or superheroes. We have Man of Tomorrow out this summer. And we’ve just been engaged on another DC project which I’m writing, and we’ll see where it goes after that. And, of course, the characters we set up will live on,” the filmmaker wrote.
Jeremy Latcham replaces James Gunn and Peter Safran
On Monday, Skydance Corp. named Jeremy Latcham president and chief creative officer of DC Studios, succeeding James Gunn and Peter Safran, who will return full-time to creative pursuits.
During their four-year tenure, Gunn and Safran laid out a 10-year plan to revitalise DC Studios. They oversaw the production and release of Superman, which earned more than $618 million at the global box office, and the follow-up, Supergirl, which underperformed. Most recently, they delivered the critically acclaimed Clayface, which has grossed more than $109 million worldwide.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More