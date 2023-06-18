Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / New Pixar film Elemental opens weak for Disney

New Pixar film Elemental opens weak for Disney

Reuters |
Jun 18, 2023 10:08 PM IST

Pixar film Elemental opened weak for Disney with just $30 million. Elemental is set in Element City, where Fire, Water, Earth and Air characters live together.

Pixar's new animated movie Elemental debuted with $30 million in ticket sales at U.S. and Canadian box offices over the weekend, according to estimates from distributor Walt Disney Co on Sunday.

Elemental is the latest Pixar film out.
Elemental is the latest Pixar film out.

The opening figure for the United States and Canada fell shy of box office forecasts and ranked among the lowest ever for a film from Pixar, the acclaimed animation studio behind Toy Story, Finding Nemo and other classics.

Elemental, a story about overcoming outward differences, added $15 million overseas for a global total of $45 million, Disney said. The film opened in just three major international markets and will expand to other countries in the coming weeks.

Pixar is looking to rebound from the box office disappointment of its 2022 release Lightyear, the origin story of Toy Story hero Buzz Lightyear. The movie brought in an earthbound $226.7 million in global ticket sales, a fraction of the $1 billion take for 2019's Toy Story 4.

The director and producer of Lightyear were laid off last month, Reuters first reported, as Disney shed 7,000 jobs across the company in a cost-cutting effort.

Elemental is set in Element City, where Fire, Water, Earth and Air characters live together. An unexpected friendship between Fire and Water borrows from director Peter Sohn’s relationship with his Italian-American wife, which he initially hid from his parents.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
box office
box office
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out