Priyanka Chopra feared Nick Jonas may ‘friend-zone’ her after meeting her mom: Here's why

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are undoubtedly one of Hollywood’s most admired couples. But did you know that their love story did not exactly start with fireworks? At least, not for Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra. Priyanka Chopra opens up about an unplanned 1 am visit after which the couple almost did not happen. AP/PTI(AP07_02_2025_000297A)(AP)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' late-night fiasco

According to a Page Six report, during her appearance on the Not Gonna Lie podcast with Kylie Kelce in July, the 42-year-old actor revealed her mother was furious the first time she brought Nick home.

The Baywatch actor clarified the couple were not dating at the time of the incident. Chopra was living with her mother and had just met Jonas in person ahead of their joint 2017 Met Gala appearance.

Reportedly, the Quantico actor invited him back to her apartment around 1 am after they decided to hang out post-Gala. The actor recalled that she informed Jonas about her mother being home; however, what she forgot to do was to inform her mother that she was bringing a guest.

The result? A surprise encounter with Madhu Chopra, who was lying on the couch watching Law & Order: SVU.

Madhu Chopra caught off guard by Nick Jonas' late-night visit

Chopra said her mother was angry and ran to her bedroom. She admonished the Bajirao Mastani actor for not informing her about the guest accompanying her. She recalled that her mother refused to come back out and meet Jonas later on.

In spite of what sounds like an uncomfortable meeting, Chopra, as per another Parade report, insisted that it was not a date. She elaborated that the two met to test the waters and added that at the end of the night, the Chains singer hugged her and gave two pats on the back. The actor confessed to thinking she had “totally blown” her chance.

Priyanka feared Nick Jonas had friend-zoned her

Priyanka believed the singer had friend-zoned her, and the fact that she had shown up 45 minutes late to their hangout did not help. However, the duo kept exchanging texts for nearly a year before they finally went on a proper date. Chopra reportedly told Kelce that after the first date, they never stopped dating.

The couple, who made their relationship public in 2018, got engaged that July while vacationing in Greece. Then, five months later, they got married in India with a big, multi-day party.

In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie, now 3, via surrogacy. Chopra, according to Parade, also gave fans a glimpse into Malti’s personality on the podcast. She revealed that the toddler loves raiding her ‘magic closet’ and has nicknames for her uncles: Joe (Go) and Kevin (Kevy) Jonas.

