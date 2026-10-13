Los Angeles, Actor Robert Pattinson said the makers of "The Batman Part II" are "figuring things out" following the news of a pause in the film's production. We’re pausing for a bit, will figure it out: Robert Pattinson on 'The Batman Part II' production

The film, which is directed by Matt Reeves, features the actor's return as the Caped Crusader and is a follow-up to 2022's "The Batman".

When asked about the film, the actor admitted there's a pause but assured things are being sorted out. "We're pausing for a little bit, and then we're going to figure it all out," he told Official Pop Drop during "Primetime" promotions.

The film was originally scheduled to release on October 2, 2026, before being pushed to October 1, 2027. In July, Warner Bros moved the release date again to February 2028.

Reeves' first film, "The Batman", starred Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, who is shown in the second year as a vigilante in Gotham City as he hunts a sadistic serial killer named the Riddler, who is targeting the city's corrupt elite. Instead of using a public persona to hide his identity, Pattinson's Bruce is a recluse and ignores his corporate duties and society.

He featured alongside Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis, among others.

The sequel also has Scarlett Johansson, Farrell, Sebastian Stan, Serkis and Wright.

Pattinson recently described the upcoming film as a "different take" from its predecessor.

"It is so ambitious. I mean, I sort of said the other day on something that the first one was a different take on a Batman movie, and this one is another. It's a real left turn from the first one, but somehow it keeps elements of the kind of feel of it. But it just feels really ambitious, and I'm excited to see how it turns out," Pattinson told Collider.

"The Batman", which presented a standalone version of the DC superhero separate from the wider DC Universe, grossed more than USD 770 million worldwide.

The story was followed by HBO's "The Penguin", starring Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobb, which explored Gotham's criminal underworld after the events of the film.

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