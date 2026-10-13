Who is Tom Welling’s wife Jessica Rose Lee? Inside the Smallville star’s marriage, career and family
Smallville actor Tom Welling has been married to equestrian and entrepreneur Jessica Rose Lee since 2019.
Tom Welling, best known for playing Clark Kent in Smallville, has built a successful career in television and film. While his acting work continues to attract attention, a recent Instagram story of Welling's where he accidentally exposed his body.
Amid the growing controversy, fans have also shown growing interest in his personal life, particularly his marriage to Jessica Rose Lee.
Welling and Lee have been married since 2019 and share two children. The couple have largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight, occasionally offering glimpses into their family life through social media and public appearances.
The actor rose to international fame with Smallville, portraying a young Superman for 10 seasons between 2001 and 2011. He later appeared in series including Lucifer and has also worked as a director and producer. His popularity has kept public attention on both his professional achievements and family life.
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Who is Tom Welling’s wife, Jessica Rose Lee?
Jessica Rose Lee is an equestrian, entrepreneur and lifestyle brand founder. Horses have long been a central part of her life and career.
According to reports, Lee worked as an assistant rider for private stables during the early stages of her career. She later combined her passion for horses and fashion by launching Saddle Club, a lifestyle brand inspired by equestrian culture.
Lee is also active on Instagram, where she shares updates about her family, horseback riding, travel and her business ventures. Her account has attracted tens of thousands of followers interested in her equestrian lifestyle.
Welling and Lee reportedly met in 2014 through their shared love of horses. At the time, Welling was going through divorce proceedings with his first wife, model Jamie White. The couple kept the early years of their relationship away from public attention.
After Welling’s divorce was finalised, the pair continued dating for several years. In February 2018, they announced their engagement on social media.
The couple married in November 2019 at Sunstone Vineyards & Winery in California. Their wedding reportedly featured a cowboy-inspired theme, reflecting their shared appreciation for ranch life and horses.
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Their growing family
Tom Welling and Jessica Rose Lee are parents to two sons.
Their first child, Thomson Wylde Welling, was born in January 2019, months before the couple married. Lee announced his birth on Instagram.
Their second son, Rocklin Von Welling, was born in 2021.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More