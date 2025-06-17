Kim Woodburn dead at 83: All about her family, husband, career and net worth

Kim Woodburn, the British TV star best known for How Clean Is Your House? and Celebrity Big Brother, has died at 83 after a private health struggle. Kim Woodburn was married twice. Her first marriage, to Kenneth Davies, ended in divorce in 1975. She later married Peter in 1979, and the two lived together in Nantwich, Cheshire.

Her manager confirmed the news on Tuesday, June 17. “It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved Kim Woodburn passed away yesterday following a short illness,” they told BBC News. “Kim was an incredibly kind, caring, charismatic and strong person. Her husband Peter is heartbroken at the loss of his soulmate.”

The manager also said, “We are so proud of the amazing things Kim achieved in her life and career,” adding, “We kindly ask that Kim's husband and close friends are given the time and privacy they need to grieve.”

While no official cause of death was shared, a post from March on her Instagram mentioned health issues.

The post read, “We regret to tell you that Kim is unable to record any further videos for the foreseeable future due to a health problem."

Kim added in the caption, “No more videos for now, my loves, I need to get better! ”

Kim Woodburn childhood

Born in Hampshire, Woodburn moved to Liverpool at age 16, where she worked as a live-in cleaner. She often spoke about her difficult early years, including on the BBC program Heaven and Earth in 2008, where she recalled being sent to boarding school as a young child.

“I found the nuns extremely cruel, my sister and I were there. We were very young, we were all very badly treated,” she said, according to the BBC. “They beat you, they were very cold to you. I was about three or four. There was no kindness at all.”

In her twenties, Woodburn became pregnant and later gave birth to a stillborn son, whom she buried in a Liverpool park, as cited by New York Post.

Kim Woodburn career

Woodburn rose to fame in 2003 when she began co-hosting How Clean Is Your House? on Channel 4 with Aggie MacKenzie. The show ran until 2009 and followed the duo as they cleaned people’s homes and offered housekeeping tips.

Woodburn also made headlines for her time on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017, where she had a high-profile feud with fellow contestant Colleen Nolan. Their tensions flared again in 2018 during an appearance on ITV’s Loose Women. The segment ended with Woodburn storming off the set after calling Nolan “lying trash” and a “piece of filth.”

Her other reality TV credits include I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2009, where she finished as runner-up.

Woodburn was married twice. Her first marriage, to Kenneth Davies, ended in divorce in 1975. She later married Peter in 1979, and the two lived together in Nantwich, Cheshire.

Kim Woodburn net worth

As per Peopleai, As of November 2024, Kim Woodburn had an estimated net worth of about $5.48 million. Most of her money came from her work on TV, especially from the Channel 4 show How Clean Is Your House?.