Entertainment News Live Today January 25, 2025: Marilyn Manson won't face sexual assault, domestic violence charges after years-long investigation

Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for January 25, 2025.