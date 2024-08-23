BTS V and Jungkook's lawsuit against ‘cyber-wrecker’ YouTuber explained: Trial begins today

BTS members Jungkook and V sued South Korean Youtuber Sojang, also known as Park Joo Ah, for defamation in March 2024. Both BTS members and their agency BIGHIT MUSIC is taking legal action against the Youtuber for defamation, and the trial is scheduled to begin soon. BTS' V and Jungkook to sue Youtube Channel Taldeok Camp (Sojang)

What is BTS members' lawsuit about?

The accused has been called out by the members and they will be seeking reparations for damages worth 90 million won, which is equivalent to about $66,100 in the US.

In June 2024, BIGHIT MUSIC targeted Sojang who allegedly defamed BTS members, V and Jungkook. Through this interaction, it was disclosed that the music label had previously filed a lawsuit against the YouTuber in 2022, not only for defamation but also for business obstruction. During the year 2023, BIGHIT had once again filed a civil lawsuit against the accused, claiming damages for defamation and unlawful actions.

In a statement released on June 28, 2024, the music label wrote, “Apart from the authors of malicious posts, we are taking separate legal action against those who violated the artist’s privacy. We are pursuing civil and criminal cases against so-called “cyber-wreckers” including the YouTube channel (“Sojang”).

When is the trial?

The first trial of the case is today, August 23, 2024. The lawsuit against A, Sojang who operates Taldeok Camp on YouTube will be held in the Seoul Western District Court Civil Division 12 at 10:10am. Deputy Chief Judge Lee Kwan-hyung is expected to oversee the case in today’s court.

It is also said that there is no connection between Body & Brain and BTS, according to BIGHIT MUSIC. They have accused the Body & Brain for being fictitious and have declared that a removal of all BTS related content associated with the group must be immediately facilitated. If such occurrences continue in the future, the music label will take legal action against them for illegal use of BTS’ intellectual property rights.

Who is Sojang?

Youtuber Sojang, also known as Park Joo Ah, ran Taldeok Camp. She has been reportedly creating rumors and false information about many K-pop idols including BTS’ V and Jungkook. BIGHIT company has held her accountable for continuously harassing the artists. However, previous few cases had been dismissed by courts, but the music label persistently put pressure on authorities for taking strict action, eventually succeeding in their task.

BTS’ V commented on Weverse earlier, addressing the issue. The singer said, “Oh? I’ll take legal action. I’m getting some money for snacks. You even messed up with my family and friends. Goodbye.”

In 2022, she posted a video titled, “Promiscuous Private Life of Nation’s Boyfriend-Actor-Idol” on the online platform. The video defamed Korean singer Kang Daniel, spreading false information. Another such incident involved Jang Won Young, a member of IVE, who later filed a case against the YouTuber along with her agency Starship Entertainment, and won the case. BTS is also hoping to do the same.

However, it seems that the accused finds herself guilty of her action. In June 2023, she disclosed her identity and wrote, “Hello, this is Park Joo Ah, the one who operated Sojang (the YouTube Channel).”

Additionally, she explained, “When BTS’ V said he knew my channel, I acted more like an attention seeker, and I apologise for attacking him even more. I apologise to Jang Won Young who mentally suffered from the videos that I made by piecing together videos and photos from the web and creating false information. I apologise to all the people who suffered mentally from the videos that I spread false information through.” She ended the apology by adding, “I will accept the lawsuits. I am so sorry to the celebrities.”