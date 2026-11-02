Chinmayi takes a dig at sexual assault accused rapper Vedan being invited to perform at high-profile wedding; compares it to Karthik on Tamil Idol
Rapper Vedan and singer Karthik have both faced sexual assault allegations in the past. Chinmayi Sripaada responded to videos of the rapper at a wedding.
Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has been vocal about the film industry and noted personalities platforming men accused of sexual assault time and again. Recently, she took a dig at rapper Vedan for being invited to perform at a high-profile wedding. She even pointed out that singer Karthik has been invited to judge Tamil Idol, despite the allegations against him.
Chinmayi on Vedan, Karthik being platformed
An X (formerly Twitter) user posted videos of Vedan performing at a wedding, writing, “Former Minister Duraimurugan's granddaughter, the daughter of #DMK MP Kathir Anand, is marrying film producer Kannan Ravi's son. What is meant to be a family wedding has seemingly turned into a #YuvanShankarRaja concert, with rapper #Vedan, who has faced sexual harassment allegations, also being part of the event.”
Reposting it, Chinmayi recalled hearing the allegations against Vedan first-hand and wrote, “Rapper Vedan’s allegations was first shared on a public space that I was a part of. A woman who told me in Malayalam and someone else translating.” She then compared the invitation to perform to Karthik being platformed on Tamil Idol, writing, “Well I guess if Karthik can be platformed Vedan is too with the same yardstick.”
Responds to Karthik being a judge on Tamil Idol
This comes after an X user recently criticised Karthik being invited to judge Tamil Idol, writing, “Wasn’t everyone saying AR Rahman stopped working with Singer Karthik because of the MeToo allegations? Seems like that’s not the case. Now both are judges on this show. What changed? Did we miss something or are we just expected to forget and move on?”
When someone else questioned, “Who made allegations against karthik?” Chinmayi responded without defending Rahman. “Singer Karthik was the Vairamuthu of singers. Singers across cities. Some women who had nothing to do with the Industry. He didn't misbehave with me, but I stand in solidarity with all the singers he named and have refused to be in any concerts where he also featured, losing the opportunity to be in some of the most legendary ones. But that’s a hill I am willing to die on,” wrote the singer.
The accusations against Vedan and Karthik
Rapper Hiran Das Murali, better known as Vedan, has faced several sexual assault allegations over the years. He denied claims that first surfaced in 2021 during the Me Too movement by several women. He later posted an apology acknowledging lapses in his conduct. In 2025, a doctor filed a complaint against the rapper, accusing him of assaulting her multiple times between 2021 and 2023 under the guise of marriage. The Kerala High Court noted, while granting him anticipatory bail, that the relationship seemed consensual. The complaint against him was later withdrawn.
Karthik was also named during the Me Too movement in 2018. Anonymous accounts accused him of sexual harassment and predatory behaviour. Chinmayi supported the allegations back then, claiming she had known multiple women who faced harassment due to him. Karthik denied all allegations against him. In the past, Chinmayi has also criticised Indian Idol Telugu and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu for platforming Karthik.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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