New Delhi, On their second trip to India, each member of popular K-pop boy band NTX had a different takeaway, but they unanimously agree that the love and warmth of Indian fans made the visit special. Indian food, 'Namaste' and Shahid Kapoor: NTX recall highlights of their second India visit

The band, known for tracks such as "Ice Love", "Over N Over", "Kiss the World" and "Black Hole", performed in Delhi last week on the occasion of Korea Culture Day.

And there was a tinge of Bollywood in their performance as they surprised fans by singing popular Bollywood songs such as "Kesariya", "Kaala Chashma" and "Koi Mil Gaya".

In an interview with PTI, band members Hyeongjin, Yunhyeok, Xiha, Changhun, Hojun, Rawhyun, Eunho, and Seungwon spoke about their second visit to India, their experiences with Indian food, Bollywood dance numbers and the growing popularity of Korean entertainment in the country.

"We really like Indian fans, and we're really happy to be here. We are really thankful and grateful that we got the chance to come here once again," said Changhun.

Group leader Hyeongjin said the traditional Indian greeting of "Namaste", with people folding their hands as a mark of respect, was among the most memorable aspects of interacting with fans in the country.

Drawing a comparison with South Korea, where people generally greet one another with "Annyeonghaseyo", a Korean expression meaning "hello" or "how are you", he said the Indian gesture left a lasting impression on him.

The group's fondness for India also extends to its cuisine.

During their visit, members tried Indian curry with naan, an experience band member Hojun described as particularly enjoyable.

"The moment we dipped the naan in the curry, we really liked it," he recalled.

Hyeongjin, meanwhile, expressed his liking for aloo tikki, drawing similarities between the Indian snack and the Korean potato pancake, Gamja-jeon.

Band member Seungwon said he hopes to share the stage with Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, known for his dancing skills, during the group's next visit to India.

"Shahid Kapoor. I would like to collaborate with him someday," he said.

During their previous visit in 2024, NTX had performed to the popular Hindi song "Tauba Tauba", which they discovered while researching trending Indian music and dance challenges on YouTube.

Yunhyeok said he was particularly impressed by the song's choreography, which prompted the band members to practise the dance steps every day ahead of their performance.

Beyond their growing connection with Indian audiences, NTX is also exploring a broader musical identity through its latest album, 'Go', which incorporates international genres beyond conventional K-pop.

Member Rawhyun, who is involved in the group's music production, explained that the album draws inspiration from Brazilian funk and hip-hop, reflecting an effort to reach audiences across different countries.

The group's earlier music largely followed K-pop influences, while 'Go' represents a shift towards a more global sound.

Its opening track, "Vamos", incorporates Brazilian funk influences and was initially prepared with the group's Latin American tour audiences in mind.

Rawhyun said inspiration often comes from fellow members and changing moods.

The compositions generally begin with instrumental arrangements before progressing to melodies and lyrics, he added.

Hyeongjin emphasised that each member contributes to the creative process with Rawhyun and Yunhyeok playing important roles in developing the group's music.

Reflecting on the increasing popularity of Korean music, dramas and entertainment in India, the members acknowledged the enthusiasm of Indian audiences for Korean culture.

Eunho expressed gratitude for the reception the group received on its return to India after two years, adding that the members had worked hard to prepare for their performance.

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