“I've had enough!” Rina Sawayama echoes the sentiments of many as calls out Matt Healy's racism at her concert

Rina Sawayama blasted Matt Healy during her performance at the Glastonbury music festival this weekend. She called the 1975 lead singer out for the controversial racist comments he had made. Rina Sawayama performs on the Woodsies Stage at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)(Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

The Nu Metal singer said, “I wrote this next song because I was sick and tired of microaggressions. So, tonight, this goes out to a white man that watches Ghetto Gaggers and mocks Asian people on a podcast. He also owns my masters! I've had enough!” Leading up to her song, STFU!, Sawayama made the statement over an interpolation of Korn’s Blind as an introduction.

Ghetto Gaggers is a pornography series that is infamous for its misogynistic and racial content. It often features BIPOC women being subservient to white men as well as fetishising them. On a podcast, Matt Healy admitted to watching it and joked about receiving sexual pleasure from women being “brutalised”.

Healy had also ridiculed the rapper, Ice Spice on a recent podcast hosted by Adam Friedland. They made a mockery of her heritage by calling her an “Inuit Spice Girl” and poked fun using fake Chinese and Hawaiian accents. Ice Spice’s father is African-American and her mother is Dominican.

Matt Healy and Rina Sawayama are both signed under the record label, Dirty Hit. It is run by the manager of Matt Healy’s band, Jaime Oborne. Till April 2023, Healy served as a director of Dirty Hit Limited which might explain why Sawayama claimed he owns her masters.

The master of a song is the original recording. If Matt Healy owns Rina Sawayama’s masters, it means he holds the copyright to the original music recordings. This means that he can use individual musical compositions, like the lyrics, as a feature in innumerable sound recordings such as covers, remixes etc.

Although Matt Healy was spotted at Glastonbury, it is unconfirmed whether or not he attended his labelmate's concert.

Rina Sawayama is a Japanese and British singer, actress, and model. She has been labelled a “musical chameleon” due to her versatility. Her song STFU! belongs to the Metal genre though she is generally referred to as a Pop musician.