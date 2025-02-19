Jennifer Lopez, Troye Sivan to headline WorldPride Music Festival

Stars Jennifer Lopez and Troye Sivan have come on board to headline this summer's WorldPride Music Festival in Washington DC. The celebration is scheduled to take place June 6-7 at Washington DC's RFK Stadium, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (Also read: Jennifer Lopez's ‘ego is crushed’ after recent movie failures and divorce: Report) Jennifer Lopez and Troye Sivan will headline WorldPride Music Festival.

What Troye said

"I'm so excited to perform at WorldPride in DC," Sivan told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. "At a time when community is more important than ever, celebrating love and pride feels like a necessity. Pride is all about joy, resilience, and making unforgettable memories, and I'm excited to be a part of this year's celebrations."

Paris Hilton, Tinashe, Kim Petras, Zedd, Raye, Rita Ora, Grimes, Marina, Sofi Tukker, Galantis, Purple Disco Machine, AG Cook, Aluna, Anabel Englund, Anne Louise, Betty Who, Coco & Breezy, Crush Club, Dombresky presents Disco Dom, Hayla, Kaleena Zanders, Karsten Sollors, Leland Friends, LP Giobbi, Matt Suave, Patrick Mason, Sasha Colby, Slayyyter, Spencer Brown, Trisha Paytas and Ty Sunderland are also likely to perform.

Produced by Dreamland's Jake Resnicow, WorldPride Music Festival will represent "a moment the world will remember," said Resnicow. He added, "With legendary artists and our global community coming together, we're creating an electrifying celebration that unites, uplifts, and amplifies LGBTQ voices like never before. Hosting this festival in our nation's capital makes it even more powerful -- it's not just a party; it's a global movement."

Last month, Jennifer Lopez premiered her new movie musical Kiss of the Spider Woman at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, and the film received a standing ovation. Kiss of the Spider Woman stars Diego Luna as a political prisoner during Argentina's civil war in the 1980s, incarcerated alongside another man portrayed by Tonatiuh. It is directed by Bill Condon.

(With inputs from ANI)