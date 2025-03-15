Justin Bieber ‘wants a fresh start,’ considering escaping Hollywood spotlight with wife Hailey: Report

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, a famous couple nearly forever embroiled in divorce rumours, could soon be making a major switch to escape the Hollywood scrutiny. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are considering moving out of the US to "create a safe home environment" for their son Jack and potentially more kids they plan on having. (AFP)

According to Life & Style’s March 14 report, a source spilled that the parents of baby son Jack Blues are “considering leaving the US.” Fame’s constant presence in the “Baby” hit-maker since his formative teen years has significantly affected his relationship with the spotlight. In addition to the recent wave of break-up speculation, the Grammy winner’s visibly concerning appearances and rumours that he’s been using hard drugs have worried his fans.

Hailey Bieber supportive of Justin Bieber's reported decision to move out of the US

Amidst all that chaos, the insider asserted that the 31-year-old pop star “especially wants to get away,” and his socialite wife Hailey “of course is on board” and supportive of his wishes.

The source added that while Justin always wanted to live in California as a kid, “a lot has happened to him” since his move to the major US state when he was 13. “It’s no secret he’s been through a lot, and now that he’s a husband and father and has figured out that fame isn’t what he expected, he and Hailey are considering leaving the U.S,” they added.

Justin Bieber reportedly inspired by George Clooney's Europe move

Given his own experience with mainstream spotlight since the early days, the “Peaches” singer is reportedly extremely protective of his son and potentially the other kids he and Hailey plan on having. The source explained that while Hailey is used to the idea of travelling back and forth for professional engagements, her husband “really wants to settle down and create a safe home environment” for Jack.

As a result, the couple doesn’t want their children to grow up in Los Angeles or New York. Taking George Clooney’s family as a prime example about how “he lives his life out of the spotlight in Italy,” the Biebers have “moving to Europe… on the table.”

The source explained further that Justin’s years-long delicate relationship with “mental health” is the “number one factor” fuelling the pair’s decision of possibly moving out of America. Even though the “Never Say Never” singer has tried his all to avoid the chatter about his private life, it’s impossible to ignore the “intense scrutiny he and his family receive” at all times. With all of that inevitably affecting him and exacerbating his health issues, Justin “really wants a fresh start,” the source said.

What Justin's rep said about the drug rumours

In February, the Canada-born artist’s rep slammed his drug use allegations as “exhausting and painful” via TMZ. They added that the never-dying speculation about the singer’s mental health “shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”

Additionally, they noted that in what has been a “transformative” past year for him, JB, “ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him.”

Justin Bieber's recent social media post sparked more concerns about his mental health

Despite his rep torching rumours of Justin’s purported mental health crisis, the “What Do You Mean” hit-maker sparked more fears among his fans earlier this week. In a new social media post, he shared that he feels “unworthy” and believes he’s “unequipped and unqualified most days.”

Getting vulnerable on his SNS feed, Bieber wrote in a March 13 Instagram Story, “I personally have always felt unworthy, like I was a fraud. Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky like, 'Damn, if they only knew my thoughts, how judgmental I am, how selfish I really am. They wouldn't be saying this.”

Confessing “I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days,” Justin added that if his fans shared the sentiment, they were “Welcome to the club.”