“This auction has been an incredible journey”: How Mark Knopfler’s 122 guitars and amps sold for £8.84 million, with a portion going to four charities

The top lot was a 1959 Vintage Gibson Les Paul Standard, which sold for £693,000, a new world auction record for the model. It was estimated before the sale to be worth £300,000 to £500,000. A Pensa-Suhr MK-1 guitar, dating from 1988 and used by Knopfler at the Nelson Mandela 70th birthday tribute concert at Wembley Stadium, sold for £504,000. He purchased a red Schecter Telecaster in 1984 and recorded “Walk of Life” on it, which sold for £415,800. Both guitars also set a new auction record for their brand.

The sale, called The Mark Knopfler Guitar Collection, took place at Christie’s in London and lasted over six hours. Christie’s reported that all 122 lots sold. The final total included the buyer’s premium, an extra fee paid on top of the winning bid. Bidders and buyers from 61 countries were registered.

Have you ever held on to something for years because of the memories it carried? Now imagine parting with more than 120 of them in a single day. That's what the Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler did in London. According to Christie’s , the auction house that handled the sale, his guitars and amps sold for £8,840,160, including buyer’s fees, on January 31, 2024. Some of the proceeds went to charities he supports. Knopfler said, “This auction has been an incredible journey.”

Where the charity money went The auction house said 25% of the total hammer price, which is the winning bid before any buyer’s fee, was set aside to be split equally among three charities. Knopfler has supported them for many years. They are the British Red Cross, Tusk, which works on African wildlife conservation, and Brave Hearts of the North East, which supports families of children with serious illnesses. The final lot created a fourth beneficiary. It was a 2021 Gibson Les Paul gold top signed by 33 music stars, including Eric Clapton, Sting and Bruce Springsteen. It sold for £403,200, and all the money went to Teenage Cancer Trust. Christie’s also contributed a further £50,000 to each of the four charities. So the charities did not get the full £8.84 million, but a share of the sale.

What research says about charity auctions Auctions are a popular way to raise money for good causes, but the authors of a 2008 paper in the Economic Journal commented that little was known about how they operate. In “Charity auctions: a field experiment,” Carpenter, Holmes, and Matthews ran field experiments comparing three sealed-bid formats. In simple terms, the researchers wanted to know what setup makes the most money. The study found that the first-price format raised more money than second-price and all-pay formats. Knopfler’s auction was a live event, so the study’s sealed-bid results cannot be applied to it directly. But the paper finds that the way a charity sale is structured can affect how much money it raises. This is a valuable lesson for anyone organizing a fundraiser, large or small.