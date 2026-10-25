“This auction has been an incredible journey”: How Mark Knopfler’s 122 guitars and amps sold for £8.84 million, with a portion going to four charities
In 2024, Mark Knopfler sold 122 lots of guitars and amps at Christie’s for £8.84 million with fees, with a share going to four charities he supports.
Have you ever held on to something for years because of the memories it carried? Now imagine parting with more than 120 of them in a single day. That's what the Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler did in London. According to Christie’s, the auction house that handled the sale, his guitars and amps sold for £8,840,160, including buyer’s fees, on January 31, 2024. Some of the proceeds went to charities he supports. Knopfler said, “This auction has been an incredible journey.”
Guitars that sold for record prices
The sale, called The Mark Knopfler Guitar Collection, took place at Christie’s in London and lasted over six hours. Christie’s reported that all 122 lots sold. The final total included the buyer’s premium, an extra fee paid on top of the winning bid. Bidders and buyers from 61 countries were registered.
The top lot was a 1959 Vintage Gibson Les Paul Standard, which sold for £693,000, a new world auction record for the model. It was estimated before the sale to be worth £300,000 to £500,000. A Pensa-Suhr MK-1 guitar, dating from 1988 and used by Knopfler at the Nelson Mandela 70th birthday tribute concert at Wembley Stadium, sold for £504,000. He purchased a red Schecter Telecaster in 1984 and recorded “Walk of Life” on it, which sold for £415,800. Both guitars also set a new auction record for their brand.
Where the charity money went
The auction house said 25% of the total hammer price, which is the winning bid before any buyer’s fee, was set aside to be split equally among three charities. Knopfler has supported them for many years. They are the British Red Cross, Tusk, which works on African wildlife conservation, and Brave Hearts of the North East, which supports families of children with serious illnesses. The final lot created a fourth beneficiary. It was a 2021 Gibson Les Paul gold top signed by 33 music stars, including Eric Clapton, Sting and Bruce Springsteen. It sold for £403,200, and all the money went to Teenage Cancer Trust. Christie’s also contributed a further £50,000 to each of the four charities. So the charities did not get the full £8.84 million, but a share of the sale.
What research says about charity auctions
Auctions are a popular way to raise money for good causes, but the authors of a 2008 paper in the Economic Journal commented that little was known about how they operate. In “Charity auctions: a field experiment,” Carpenter, Holmes, and Matthews ran field experiments comparing three sealed-bid formats. In simple terms, the researchers wanted to know what setup makes the most money. The study found that the first-price format raised more money than second-price and all-pay formats. Knopfler’s auction was a live event, so the study’s sealed-bid results cannot be applied to it directly. But the paper finds that the way a charity sale is structured can affect how much money it raises. This is a valuable lesson for anyone organizing a fundraiser, large or small.
Why this story connects with younger fans
Knopfler said he was pleased that the instruments would find new players and new songs. He also said it was heart-warming to see how much the guitars meant to a lot of people. Amelia Walker, Christie’s head of private and iconic collections in London, described the result as a sign of the global appeal of Knopfler and Dire Straits. Many of us keep things that hold our memories, whether it be a guitar, a jacket or a stack of old records. This kind of sale is one way to pass such things on and also to give back. Most fans will never own a guitar like his. But still, the sale drew bidders from 61 countries, for music, for memories, for good causes.
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