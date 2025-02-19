Viral video shows Drake throwing slipper at drone that caught him using gambling sites at home

Drake has been caught up in the highly publicised feud with Kendrick Lamar for the last few weeks. Kendrick performed his infamous “Drake diss track” Not Like Us at the Super Bowl halftime show. Now a new video of the singer has surfaced on social media, where a drone was seen inside his apartment which took him by shock and he tried to aim a slipper at it. Many users on X have reacted to this clip and shared that this looks completely staged. (Also read: Drake seemingly moves on from Kendrick Lamar feud in new song Gimme a Hug, ‘F**k rap beef’) A new clip of Drake has intrigued many on social media.

Did Drake stage the video?

In the clip, a drone camera captured the singer's laptop kept on his desk, with a gambling site open. As Drake entered the room, he looked shocked to see the drone, and took aim at it with his slipper. The drone escaped the hit and came out of the apartment, overlooking the sky.

Twitter reactions

Reacting to the video on X, a person commented: “This is so staged it’s insulting he thought we would believe this.” A second person noticed the reflection of the drone operator and wrote: “Staged, drone pilot sitting in the corner.”

A comment read, "subtle @Stake product placement: glass perfectly full, homepage feature, zero distractions...marketing team deserves a raise 🫡" Another said, “I refuse to think that this is not an ad for that gambling site.”

Drake recently released his new album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U in collaboration with PartyNextDoor. On the track Gimme a Hug, he seemingly addressed his past feuds. Meanwhile, the singer wore a hoodie adorned with fake bullet holes to an Australia show, which caught eyeballs. His choice of outfit signalled that he was alive despite all the shots taken at him in the recent months.