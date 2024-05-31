Watch: BTS' RM drops new music video for Domodachi featuring Little Simz amid military duties

BTS leader Kim ‘RM’ Namjoon has dropped a music video for ‘Domodachi’ featuring Little Simz, and it’s just as twisty and chaotic as the track itself. RM's "Domodachi" video release( HYBE LABELS/RM)

The K-pop star never appears in the visual but the video centers on a teenage protagonist who embarks on a feverish journey through underground tunnels in a dark cityscape. Throughout this journey, the protagonist encounters a violent crowd riot and a subway full of depressed-looking commuters before eventually escaping over a fence with the help of a friend.

The genre- and tempo-bending track features RM and Simz rapping over a blend of hip-hop beats and jazz instrumentals. The music's pacing perfectly matches the frantic energy of the video.

“No more goofin’ around, I want cool s**t,” the South Korean artist spits on the song.

“I’ma stay calm when they come up with that new s**t.”

Watch the twisty video for Domodachi here

RM's musical journey

Domodach” is the fourth track from RM’s new album, ‘Right Place, Wrong Person,’ to get the music video treatment, following ‘Come Back to Me,’ ‘LOST!’ and ‘Groin.’

The full album dropped on May 24, marking RM’s second studio LP as a solo artist.

The 11-track set follows RM’s 2022 debut, ‘Indigo,’ which reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

The ‘Wild Flower’ singer unveiled batches of concept photos to get fans excited about the project. According to the release statement, each photo lamented him as an “ordinary individual in relatable, everyday settings, enjoying moments of freedom—a departure from the glamorous persona he embodies on stage.”

RM and the rest of the BTS members are currently enlisted in the South Korean military. These include Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

South Korea requires all eligible men to serve in the military for 18 months before they reach the age of 28. Nevertheless, some members have not stopped themselves from doing other side projects even while enlisted. This has enabled them to continue participating in the music industry as they undertake their military duties.

The K-pop group is planning to reconvene for band activities in 2025.