Internet reacts as Pakistani actor mocks Ambanis for more wedding festivities in London: 'They are happy let them be'

Post a lavish wedding in Mumbai in July, and pre-wedding bashes in Jamnagar and Europe, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, along with their families and friends, will now reportedly head to London, where more festivities await them. Reacting to a news report about the same, Pakistani actor Arsalan Naseer joked about the successive Ambani celebrations since March this year. A section of the internet asked him to not worry about the Ambani celebrations as he was not paying for them. Also read | 'Ambanis don't need the West': Indians react to Canadian show host saying family got Kim K to wedding for more ‘reach’ Newly-married Radhika Merchant speaks during her and Anant Ambani's Mangal Utsav function organised for the Reliance employees and media in Mumbai on July 15, (PTI)

What did the Pakistani actor say?

Naseer took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday and wrote, "Itney der toh aaj kal relations nahi chalte... jitney inke functions chaley hai (Relationships these days don't last as long as their wedding functions have lasted)..."

His post was shared on Instagram by a Pakistani portal, Niche Lifestyle, and attracted lots of comments. The Ambanis are expected to leave for London within a week, a source close to the family said as per a July 14 report by India Today.

This is what Pakistani actor Arsalan Naseer said on Instagram Stories.

'Don’t be jealous'

"They are happy let them be," wrote an Instagram user defending the Ambanis. Another said, "Don’t be jealous my brother." A comment also read, "What sort of a stupid statement is this?! They are (Anant and Radhika) childhood friends and they're meant to be forever... they're loyal with one another hence their celebrations should be grand too!!" Someone else commented, “It's not your money don't worry about it.”

More about the Ambani wedding

Anant, the youngest son of businessman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, married at a grand wedding ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 12. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, as well as wrestler and actor John Cena were among the celebrities who attended the wedding.

International singers at various Ambani bashes

During a three-day pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar in March, Rihanna and Akon performed for a star-studded 1,200-person guest list. A four-day European cruise in May in Italy and France featured on-deck concerts from the Backstreet Boys and Pitbull, followed by a masquerade ball, where Katy Perry sang. At the recent sangeet night in Mumbai, Canadian singer Justin Bieber belted out his hit songs.