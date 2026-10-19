Korean actor Han Ji Min's harasser also stalked her boyfriend Choi Jung Hoon; woman fined 11 million won across two cases by court

A woman convicted of harassing South Korean actor Han Ji Min online was previously found guilty of stalking her boyfriend, rock band Jannabi vocalist Choi Jung Hoon. The two cases involve the same person, with Ji Min's agency confirming that she targeted both after their relationship became public in August 2024. Han Ji Min and Choi Jung Hoon targeted by same stalker after dating news; court reveals threats against the actor.

Woman fined for threatening Han Ji Min According to a News1 report, on October 16, Judge Lee Ye Rim of the Seoul Central District Court's Criminal Division 27 fined the woman 6 million won for threatening and insulting Han Ji Min. The harassment reportedly began soon after Han Ji Min and Choi Jung Hoon went public with their relationship in August 2024. Between September and October that year, the woman allegedly posted 19 messages containing abusive language and threats on social media, tagging Han Ji Min and people close to her.

She reportedly refused to believe that the couple were genuinely dating and demanded that the actor announce their breakup in an article and stop using social media. Some of her posts contained threats such as, “I'll sabotage the movie Han Ji Min is in” and “Shut your mouth.” The court noted that Ji Min had spent years building her reputation as an actor in an industry where public image plays an important role. It found that the woman's actions had seriously damaged her image.

Choi Jung Hoon was also stalked by the woman The case took another turn when it emerged that the woman had previously stalked Jung Hoon. Reports state that she left hundreds of private comments on the Jannabi vocalist's personal blog. The messages reportedly included profanity, demands for private meetings and remarks that amounted to death threats. She also shared posts and photographs that caused sexual humiliation.

The alleged stalking extended beyond the internet, with the woman reportedly visiting the area around the building where Jung Hoon's agency is located. A complaint from his side led to an investigation, and protective measures, including an order prohibiting her from contacting him, were imposed. The woman was fined 5 million won ( ₹3.56 lakh) in the stalking case and ordered to complete a stalking treatment programme. The ruling has since become final.

Woman faces combined fines of 11 million won With the latest verdict, the woman has been fined a total of 11 million won ( ₹7.83 lakh) across the two cases. This includes 5 million won ( ₹3.56 lakh) for stalking Choi Jung Hoon and 6 million won ( ₹4.27 lakh) for threatening and insulting Han Ji Min.

Han Ji Min and Choi Jung Hoon confirmed their relationship in August 2024. The couple also attracted attention because of their 10-year age gap.