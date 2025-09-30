Rishab Shetty recalls working as office boy, producer's driver in Mumbai: ‘Kabhi socha nahi tha yahan tak aaunga’

Kannada star Rishab Shetty gained nationwide recognition with his 2022 film Kantara, and is now all set to entertain audiences with his upcoming pan-India project, Kantara Chapter 1. However, his journey to success was not without obstacles. Recently, the makers held a press meet in Mumbai, attended by the film’s cast. During the event, Rishab recalled how he once worked as a driver in Mumbai before becoming a director. Rishab Shetty recalls working as an office boy.

When Rishab Shetty used to work as a driver

Rishab expressed gratitude for the love he has received over the years for his films and said, “Mumbai is very special for me because in 2008, Andheri West mein ek production house ka office boy tha main, ek producer ka driver tha. Toh hum soch sakte, cinema kya kar sakta hai. Ek film karke itna reputation, love, blessing mila, aisa socha bhi nahi tha. Us cinema production house ki road par vada pav khate waqt kabhi soch bhi nahi sakta tha ki yahan tak aaunga. Bohot bohot abhaari hoon main (I used to be an office boy at a production house in Andheri West and a producer’s driver. So you can imagine what cinema can do. I never even thought that making one film would bring me so much reputation, love, and blessings. While eating vada pav on the road near that production house, I could never have imagined I would come this far. I am extremely grateful).”

Recently, the makers of Kantara Chapter 1 had planned a pre-release event in Chennai. However, following the tragic stampede during Tamil actor Vijay’s rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, the event was cancelled. The film’s production house, Hombale Films, issued an official statement, “In view of the recent unfortunate incident, we have decided to cancel our Kantara: Chapter 1 promotional event scheduled in Chennai tomorrow. We believe this is a time for reflection and solidarity with those affected. Our deepest condolences and prayers are with the families impacted. We are grateful for your understanding and support, and we look forward to meeting our audience in Tamil Nadu at a more appropriate time.”

About Kantara Chapter 1

Directed by Rishab Shetty, the film is a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara. The story delves deeper into the origins of the mythological tradition and ancestral conflict introduced in the first film. Alongside Rishab in the lead role, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles. It is scheduled for release in cinemas on 2 October, where it will clash with Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.