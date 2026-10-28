Jailer 2 box office collection day 14: Rajinikanth film slows down midweek, crosses ₹420 crore so far

Jailer 2 box office collection day 14: Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth’s second film together, Jailer 2, was released in theatres on October 15 to a good response. The huge hype surrounding the release of Jailer 2 made sure that the Rajinikanth film scored a record-breaking opening at the box office. The film has since crossed the ₹400 crore net mark in India. Although the pace has slowed down considerably as the film closes out the second week in theatres. Rajinikanth plays a retired jailer named Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Nelson's Jailer 2.

Jailer 2 box office update On release day, Jailer earned ₹59.70 crore net at the domestic box office across 15,887 shows. Advance bookings for Jailer 2 began in India on October 10, five days before release. They had already begun in select overseas territories a day prior. For opening day in India alone, the film sold 18 lakh tickets in pre-sales, grossing ₹37 crore. The film maintained strong collections despite the usual weekday slowdown, taking its India net total to ₹334.35 in just its first week of release.

The latest update on Sacnilk states that Jailer 2 collected ₹6.50 crore, its lowest single-day haul so far. This signals a significant drop in numbers midweek, showing that the film has slowed down at the box office after two weeks. This brings the total collection to ₹422.95 crore.

Jailer 2 has already all the Tamil films released this year, and becoming the second-highest-grossing Indian film of the year. The first spot is held by Dhurandhar The Revenge. Jailer 2 will face further heat at the box office with the release of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana. It hits screens on November 5.