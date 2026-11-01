Karthi describes Suriya-Jyotika's love as over-the-top, jokes about getting bashed over it after their romantic vow renewal
At the pre-release event for his brother Suriya's upcoming film Scene, Karthi spoke about his vow renewal with Jyotika and said this.
In September this year, Suriya and Jyotika celebrated 20 years of marriage with a vow renewal at a Scottish castle. Surrounded by their family and loved ones, the couple looked dreamy as they renewed their vows. At the pre-release event for Suriya’s upcoming film Scene, his brother, actor Karthi, joked about the aftermath of their romantic event.
Karthi talks about Suriya-Jyotika’s overwhelming love
At the pre-release event for Scene, Karthi spoke about his brother and sister-in-law, who was also present. “The love between these two is a bit over-the-top,” he said, addressing Suriya and Jyotika. “It’s putting a ton of pressure on all the other couples. I can’t explain the bashing I’ve received. As soon as people got home, they were told, look at how they love each other, and then there’s you. Many people didn’t even get food at home due to this,” he joked before adding, “But it was beautiful.” Suriya and Jyotika chuckled at Karthi’s take on their marriage and vow renewal.
Suriya says Jyotika is the reason he’s where he is today
Incidentally, Suriya took to the stage and was all praise for his ‘pondatti’ (wife) for sticking by him through thick and thin. “I didn’t choose my father, mother, brother or sister. I was born in that house,” he said, adding, “But it’s not the same for my wife. If I’m standing here and doing the right thing at this time in my life, my wife has guided me through it. I have made many mistakes. Thank you for being you, Jyo. She is the best mother, the best friend, the best life partner. A very strong actor and person. If something is happening in my life, my wife is with me.”
Suriya’s streak of hits in 2026
Suriya has been looking to score a hit for a while now, with films such as Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim becoming hits, but released directly on OTT due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His return to theatres has been lukewarm, with films such as Kanguva and Retro failing to make a mark.
However, things turned around for Suriya this year. Karuppu, directed by and co-starring RJ Balaji and Trisha Krishnan, was a hit and grossed ₹310 crore worldwide. His next film, Vishwanath & Sons, directed by Venky Atluri and co-starring Mamitha Baiju, also became a hit, grossing ₹209 crore worldwide.
Scene is directed by Jithu Madhavan and co-stars Naslen and Nazriya Nazim. It will be released in theatres on November 6.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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