Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 4: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film mints 300.6 crore

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 4: Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD was released on June 27. According to sacnilk.com, the film starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan roped in ₹300.6 crore in India in all languages. (Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 3: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film makes ₹220 crore in India) Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 4: Prabhas in a still from Nag Ashwin's film.

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection

Kalki 2898 AD made ₹95.3 crore on its opening day and ₹57.6 crore on Friday in all languages in India. The film saw an increase in collections on Saturday, making ₹67.1 crore on Saturday and ₹83.2 crore on Sunday. It takes the film’s total up to ₹300.6 crore. The film has earned ₹415 crore in three days worldwide. It remains to be seen if the film will retain its successful run even on the weekdays. Kalki 2898 AD released in all south Indian languages and Hindi in 2D and 3D.

Humhu on Prabhas and Deepika

Speaking with Viral Bollywood, Humhu revealed that Prabhas gave him advice while Deepika Padukone eased his nervousness while they were shooting for the film. “There is no scene with Amitabh Bachchan in this film. Hopefully there will be in the next part. But I got some very good scenes with Prabhas and Deepika. Prabhas is rightly called 'darling'. He taught me personally. In an action sequence, he took me to a side and gave me tips. He didn't need to do it, I'm a newcomer, and I was already a fan. But he gave me tips like an elder brother.”

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is a film that mixes sci-fi with mythological elements. Prabhas plays a bounty hunter called Bhairava from Kashi, and Deepika plays a pregnant test subject called SUM-80. Amitabh plays Ashwatthama from Indian mythology, while Kamal plays Supreme Yaskin, leader of the Complex. Kalki 2898 AD tells how Bhairava will do anything to make enough units to live in the complex, but his plans hit a hitch due to Ashwatthama.