Prabhas' Japanese fans celebrate his 47th birthday with special video and cake; Indian fans celebrate with blowtorch and loud cheers
As Prabhas turns 47, fans began celebrating his birthday even before the clock struck midnight. Take a look.
Tollywood star Prabhas turned 47 on October 23, and his fans from across the world began celebrating even before the clock struck midnight. As his Indian fans crowded outside his Hyderabad home in the hopes of meeting him, his Japanese fans released a special video to shower him with love. The filmmakers of his upcoming films also took to social media to celebrate the occasion.
Prabhas’ fans celebrate his birthday
A video posted by Prabhas’ Japanese fans shows them all dressed in black and gold for his birthday. Some fans even wear T-shirts to celebrate his work. Cake, balloons, memorabilia, and streamers take centre stage as the fans address the actor and sing ‘happy birthday’. “Happy Birthday Prabhas Garu. Happy Birthday Prabhas-san. Last year, your long-awaited visit to Japan was truly moving! Please come to Japan again anytime. I want to go to India to watch your new movie when it's released. #Prabhas #HappyBirthdayPRABHAS #JapanLovesPrabhas,” reads their caption.
Fans in India were no less excited than those outside his Jubilee Hills home, where videos show a large crowd gathering with flags and posters in hand. A wall near his home is taped up with birthday posters as fans hoot, cheer, and scream ‘happy birthday’ when the clock strikes midnight. A video even shows fans waving flags featuring Prabhas as they stand on a moving truck.
Fans from Bhimavaram also used blowtorches and revved up their bike engines to celebrate his birthday. Videos have also surfaced from other regions of India, with excited fans showering Prabhas with love from wherever they are.
Prabhas’ career and recent work
Prabhas made his on-screen debut with Eeswar (2002), but his breakthrough came with Varsham (2004). He went on to act in commercially successful films such as Chatrapathi (2005), Bujjigadu (2008), Billa (2009), Darling (2010), Mr Perfect (2011), and Mirchi (2013), which made him a household name. But it was the Baahubali films (2015, 2017) that truly turned his life around.
After the 2024 film Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas last starred in The Raja Saab this year. The film received lukewarm reviews and failed to make a mark. He will soon star in Hanu Raghavapudi’s period action film Fauzi and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. Spirit will hit screens in 2027, and Fauzi's release date has yet to be finalised. Prabhas also has the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD lined up with Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan as his co-stars.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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