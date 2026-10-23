Prabhas meets Prashanth Neel to celebrate his 47th birthday, teases Salaar 2 reunion with ‘DINO-mite’ post

Prabhas and Prashanth Neel reunited ahead of the actor’s 47th birthday today, giving fans a fresh reason to look forward to Salaar 2. The director met the actor on the eve of his birthday, and a post shared by the makers hinted at the return of the duo behind the 2023 action blockbuster Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.

Prabhas gets a special birthday wish from Salaar makers The official Salaar handle shared a picture of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel together, along with a birthday message for the actor. The post read, “A special day and a special reunion ♥️ Wishing our one and only Violent Man, #Prabhas a spectacular birthday! We can't wait to see this DINO-mite duo back in action… #Salaar2.”

The mention of the duo returning for Salaar 2 has added to the excitement around the sequel. The sequel, titled Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, is expected to continue the story of Deva and Varadha. However, the makers are yet to announce further details about its production or release.

The reunion quickly got fans talking, with many taking to X to share their excitement about Salaar 2. One user tweeted, “Salaar Devaratha Raisaar .” Another wrote, “Praneel nation...we are so backkkk.” A third fan weighed in on the sequel's anticipation, saying, “the hype for this sequel at release will be at unprecedented levels.”

About Salaar Released in 2023, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire introduced audiences to Khansaar, a fictional city where political rivalries, shifting loyalties and violence shape the lives of its powerful families. Prabhas played Deva, whose bond with Varadha, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran, formed the heart of the story.

Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the action drama drew audiences with its scale, intense action sequences and the mystery surrounding its characters. It emerged as one of the biggest Telugu releases of 2023 and earned ₹617.75 crore worldwide.