Adaa Khan: Being an actor today is not just about acting
Today, being an actor isn’t only about the craft itself, there are a lot of other necessities attached. There’s social media presence, paparazzi culture, being conscious about how one is looking even when stepping out for something other than work — and Adaa Khan says she does feel the pressure.
“It’s just not about acting or doing your work professionally. Nowadays, there’s so much pressure to be active on social media, to send certain messages. If people take the message in a wrong way, that again is another issue. For sure there’s pressure as you’ve to always be on your toes, make sure you need to be out there, be involved,” she says.
Admitting that she is not a social media savvy person, the actor says all this is a “little difficult” for her.
“Nowadays, I have started being a little active. I’m a traveller, and the only time I used to be on social media is whenever I used to travel, otherwise I was rarely there. People say, ‘Yeh karo, woh karo’, I don’t know half of the things. My fans also tell me do this, that. I’m kind of a private person,” explains Khan.
The 31-year-old, who has been a part of popular shows such as Naagin and Amrit Manthan, became a part of a music video opposite Arjun Bijlani recently. She says that being a public figure is all about keeping yourself going even when you don’t feel like.
“For every professional, there are challenges and competition, but it’s very important you keep yourself very sane. In these times, obviously there’s Covid, and on the work front, things aren’t how they used to be before. There would be a lot of times when you feel low, but you’ve to just keep going to keep your sanity here. I’m sure a lot of individuals faced very difficult times. For me, I’m from Mumbai, and was with my family. That’s very important, when you come home to them, you have your own people who love you,” concludes the actor.
