Hina Khan reveals she and Rocky Jaiswal got married in less than 15 minutes, cancer diagnosis drove decision

Actor Hina Khan married her longtime partner Rocky Jaiswal on June 4, 2025, in an intimate ceremony on their Mumbai home terrace while undergoing treatment for stage 3 breast cancer. The actor has now opened up about her marriage in a chat with Sania Mirza on her new show, and called it a ‘random decision’. Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal have known each other for several years.

What Hina said During the chat, when Sania showed Hina a picture from her wedding day, the actor smiled and recalled memories of that special moment. She said, "This was just a random decision. We didn’t plan this. I don’t think we were ready to get married or anything. We have been together for the longest time, more than 10 years. I think 13-14 years now. And it is just that, whatever I was going through health-wise, I told him, ‘Either you move ahead… you go get married to somebody, whoever you want to, or you better get married to me because I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow.’"

Then when Sania asked, “You literally got married in 15 minutes?" Hina replied, “In less than that, actually." Hina shared that her health situation was mainly the reason for the sudden decision and added, “If I had to put it that way, it was uncertainty, because I don’t know what is going to happen. That is with everybody, to be very honest. So I was just like, ‘Let’s go ahead and do it.’ And he said, ‘Okay.’ He never had issues."