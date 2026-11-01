Hina Khan reveals she and Rocky Jaiswal got married in less than 15 minutes, cancer diagnosis drove decision
After dating for over 13 years, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal got married to each other in June 2025.
Actor Hina Khan married her longtime partner Rocky Jaiswal on June 4, 2025, in an intimate ceremony on their Mumbai home terrace while undergoing treatment for stage 3 breast cancer. The actor has now opened up about her marriage in a chat with Sania Mirza on her new show, and called it a ‘random decision’.
What Hina said
During the chat, when Sania showed Hina a picture from her wedding day, the actor smiled and recalled memories of that special moment. She said, "This was just a random decision. We didn’t plan this. I don’t think we were ready to get married or anything. We have been together for the longest time, more than 10 years. I think 13-14 years now. And it is just that, whatever I was going through health-wise, I told him, ‘Either you move ahead… you go get married to somebody, whoever you want to, or you better get married to me because I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow.’"
Then when Sania asked, “You literally got married in 15 minutes?" Hina replied, “In less than that, actually." Hina shared that her health situation was mainly the reason for the sudden decision and added, “If I had to put it that way, it was uncertainty, because I don’t know what is going to happen. That is with everybody, to be very honest. So I was just like, ‘Let’s go ahead and do it.’ And he said, ‘Okay.’ He never had issues."
About Hina and Rocky
Hina and Rocky first met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where the actor played the lead role of Akshara while Rocky was part of the crew as a producer. Over time, their friendship grew into a romantic relationship, which they made public in 2017. Since then, the couple has stood by each other as constant pillars of support especially through Hina's battle with breast cancer. After dating for over 13 years, Hina and Rocky got married to each other in June 2025.
Sharing their wedding pictures on Instagram, Hina wrote, “From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes… Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your blessings and wishes as wife and husband.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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