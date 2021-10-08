Pandemic opened many more doors for us: Shivya Pathania

Seen in shows like Radha Krishn and Yeh Hai Aashiqui, actor Shivya Pathania is happy that the work in the industry is finally gaining velocity.

“Things are looking up and it’s great to be back to work. After much hurdles shoots have resumed and I am thrilled shooting for a web show. Also, being hale and hearty in today’s time is nothing less than an achievement for those who survived the second phase of the pandemic,” says Pathania.

The youngster feels that reaching a good spot in the industry does change things for actors. She says, “I joined the industry five years back after winning a beauty pageant. Coming from Shimla, which is far away from a metro lifestyle, it was surely not easy to understand how this industry functions.”

Pathania adds, “I knew I had to learn and unlearn things on my own as I had no backing. But, I took it in my stride and continued with my journey. After a number of bankable projects and striving hard, I have eventually reached a position where I have a control to say no to work that I don’t like to be a part of.”

With uncountable difficulties, Pathania feels the pandemic also got along numerous changes in the entertainment industry.

“Not just changes, pandemic also opened many more doors for us as performers. A new variety of content is being generated with an ease of shooting in the comfort of our homes with handy equipments including our mobile phones. Also the rise of OTT and web projects have surely given actors newer avenues to explore. I shot for a series of digital ads and videos, so thankfully, there was never a dearth of work,” adds Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka and Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush actor.

Pathania was recently in Lucknow for a fan meet event. “My connection with Lucknow goes back to the shoot of my very first show Humsafars which was totally based in the city. This time again when I was there, it was for my very first event post-lockdown. So, Lucknow is my lucky charm!”