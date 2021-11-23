Richa Chadha defends Vir Das against man who called him 'ghar ka bhedi': ‘Do you read newspapers?’

On Tuesday, Vir Das shared pictures of his nomination medal from the 49th edition of the International Emmy Awards ceremony in New York City. As soon as he shared the pictures, people started slamming him for his viral video, ‘I come from two Indias’. Actor Richa Chadha came forward to support him as she replied to one of the commenters.

Vir's Netflix comedy special, Vir Das: For India, was nominated in the comedy category but he lost the award to the France show, Call My Agent. On Tuesday, Vir posted a picture of his nomination medal and a bowl of salad and wrote, “I was nominated for best comedy at the International Emmy Awards, for jokes. Call My Agent, a beautiful show I love won. But I got this medal, and ate this fantastic salad. It was an honour to represent my country. Thanks so much to the@iemmys."

One person commented, “Someone tried to defame India, will ultimately qualified for such international nominations. Bravo. Ghar ka bhedi." Richa replied to this tweet and asked the commenter, “Akhbar padhte ho? (Do you read newspaper?)”

Many more people slammed Vir in the comments section by saying, “Representing one's country by mocking and joking, and in return getting rewarded!! This is what Jaichands did in the past. New generation is continuing it without a shame!” and “Oh so This was the reason that you spoke such things in Washington DC, Big Picture is Clear now.”

Defending Vir, one person said, “Guess what,Vir Das is winning Emmy awards for his comedies,but the irony still Some random troll on twitter will come and say that Vir Das is so unfunny,just to get the ₹2 in their account.” Another one wrote, “why doesn't india have more artists like him.”

Last week, Vir uploaded a video from his monologue titled, ‘I come from two Indias’. The video was a part of his performance at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC. In it, Vir commented on the duality of India and said Indian men worship women during the day and gang-rape them at night, went viral on the internet. A section of people on social media objected to the line and trolled him for the same.

Vir later uploaded a clarification for the same on Twitter. He said, “The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate Indias that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret. The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great.”