Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Navika Kotia calls off engagement to entrepreneur Mazen Mody; he is now dating Ritika Badiani

How Navika Kotia met Mazen Mody

The two were introduced through a mutual friend and had known each other for about a year before their families discussed marriage. In an interview with HT City, Navika said, “We were introduced via friends and maintained a basic acquaintance until I had a chance to meet his parents twice. This led them to call my mother and ask for my hand for Mazen, and I was like, ‘Where did he come from?' But as I have always wanted my parents to take the call for my marriage, this was the perfect fit. It took some time, but as I have known him, I had to say yes. And we had a small roka in November.”