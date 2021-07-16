Kirti Kulhari: The second wave has left us twice more careful while shooting now

Actor Kirti Kulhari has not let the deadly second wave of Covid-19 waver her confidence. Instead, it has made her more attentive towards safety while working.

“I’ve taken my first shot of the vaccine, and so have a lot of people, who’re resuming work. And in terms of extra precautions, yes, the second wave has left us a little more, in fact, twice more, scared. But at the same time, it has also made us more careful about things,” admits Kulhari.

Having resumed work in full swing, the actor says she plans to be as careful as she can be.

“If you ask me am I going to panic? No, I don’t panic. That’s not the solution to anything. So, one needs to take precautions. I’m an actor, and anyway, everyone around me is extra careful. Because if something happens to us, then the shooting stops,” she says.

The fact that safety measures being taken on the set are also stricter than ever before, that, too has helped Kulhari to venture out and start shooting without any apprehension.

“The production houses take all the precautions to make sure everybody is safe because everyone has a lot at stake. Nobody will take it casually, and everyone will just make sure everybody’s good,” shares the 36-year-old.

Last seen in web film, Shaadisthan, the actor has explored varied subjects through her projects, from Shaitan, Pink, Mission Mangal, The Girl on the Train, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors to Four More Shots Please!. And she says she likes to balance her work graph with big and independent projects.

“I do big projects with good setups and all of that. But it’s sometimes nice to go back to your roots, to know from where you started and do things because you really believe in something. There’s no other reason why you’re doing it,” Kulhari tells us.

Asked if there’s one common link connecting all her roles, she is quick to say they are all empowered characters.

“For instance, my character Sasha from Shaadisthan, is that everyone wants to be you. Because honestly, deep inside, everyone wants to feel responsible for their own lives,” she concludes.