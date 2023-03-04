Mantra names the film he wishes he didn't do, what it's like to work with Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan

The podcast Marvel Wastelanders is being adapted in Hindi and the six-part audio series is being directed by actor Mantra. Apart from direction and acting, Mantra is also a producer, RJ and has MnM Talkies and Mantramugdh Productions. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan jokes he joined Marvel's Wastelanders because 'they pay well')

In this exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, he talks about his new project, recalls his early days in the industry and shares the one film he wishes he had not done. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharad Kelkar, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Vrajesh Hirjee, Masaba Gupta, Mithila Palkar, Sushant Digvikr, Prajakta Koli, Yashaswini Dayama, and Anangsha Biswas will work on the Audible series Marvel Wastelanders.

A Marvel adaptation in Hindi, would invite risks in any form, and you are doing it in one of the less explored formats - podcasts. What made you take that risk?

I guess it’s a habit. Joining radio was a risk 22 years back. Once successful, leaving radio was a risk. Starting an audio fiction podcast channel was a risk six years back, directing a Hindi adaptation of Marvel is a risk now. But where you see risk I see possibilities. There is risk of falling, but I see the possibility of rising. And honestly I am fine with both, till the time I am taking risks. So ya, I guess it’s a habit.

Marvel characters have a huge fan following and I understand the risk of adapting them in Hindi. But as long as you get the emotion and the connection right, the language does not matter .

Name one film you really loved working in.

Has to be my debut. Tum Mile in 2009. It was my first trip to Cape Town - one of the most memorable outings of my life. I was also most fluid back then, maybe not perfect, but fluid.

Name one film you wish you did not work in.

Hum Tum Shabana. I don’t know why I did it, maybe I liked Sagar Ballary, and we bonded over a lot of things that cannot be mentioned in this interview.

What was the best moment of working with Amitabh Bachchan in Kaali Awaazein?

His call in the middle of the night to discuss the script which he was about to record. His level of professionalism is a quality to aspire for.

How far has the work on Wastelanders developed and have there been any rough patches that you've overcome and would like to talk about?

We have begun working on season 1 which is slated to release in June 2023. The first of six seasons, which is based on The Guardians of the galaxy characters, Starlord and Rocket Raccoon. It’s as tedious as working on a film which requires your undivided attention and thus I am invested in the process currently.

How is it working with Saif Ali Khan?

How do I begin talking about Mr Khan. It has been an absolute joyride working with him. The childlike enthusiasm he brings with him in the studio backed by decades of experience, calibre and talent is a beautiful combination. We started working together on the same page and finished on the same page.

It is tough to not be overwhelmed by yourself when you are Saif Ali Khan, but he is nonchalant about it in the most wonderful way. I am truly thankful for the love and respect he showed towards me and he has absolutely killed it in his first ever audio fiction series.

Do you recall the time when you bagged your first project - what was the tough part?

My first big break in performing arts was when I became a Radio Jockey with one of India’s first FM radio stations, Radio Mirchi in the year 2001. The tough part was convincing my mother that leaving a regular job at a hotel to be a radio Jockey was a wise choice. Yes, she was the first person I shared this news with.

