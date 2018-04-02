Superfast diet: This 57-year-old Aussie woman lost 30kg with fasting. Is it good for you?

Every once in a while our Instagram timeline throws at us an amazing transformation journey. Those ‘before’ and ‘after’ images can be really motivating. But when 57-year-old Genevieve Davidson shared her story of her amazing transformation, it left many speechless. This Sydney-based entrepreneur lost 30kg by simply following intermittent fasting for a year.

Though Davidson has more than 30 years of experience in diet and weight-loss field, she’d always struggled to manage her own weight. Her weight would fluctuate, until she discovered intermittent fasting through a family member.

Intermittent fasting involves following a diet with regular short bursts of fasting. There are various ways of doing intermittent fasting: the 5:2 diet, the eat-stop-eat diet and the 16/8 method. Inspired by her own journey, Davidson, along with her business partner Victoria Black has established a weight-loss venture called SuperFast Diet through which they help people lose weight by eating less.

Struggles with weight

Though Davidson always managed to lose weight, she’d often struggle to maintain it. And this would put her right back where she started. To start with, Davidson decided to try part-time fasting: She’d eat 500 calories on two days of the week and the rest of the five days, she’d have 1,200 calories.

“I feel so happy that I now got into a small size and can wear so many clothes I would not have dreamed possible. I even wear a swimming costume with confidence now,” Davidson told Daily Mail.

Her diet also involved skipping breakfast and scheduling all daily meals within an eight-hour period. While this 5:2 fasting method is the most popular way of intermittent fasting, there are many ways one can go about it.

Depending on your need and lifestyle, you can pick the method that works best for you.

1) 5:2 diet: In this diet, you are allowed to eat only 500-600 calories on two days of the week, and on the rest of the days, you can eat normally.

2) Eat-stop-Eat: You can opt for one or two 24-hour fasts each week.

3) 16/8 method: You can skip breakfast every day and eat during an 8-hour feeding window, such as from noon to 8pm.

Benefits of intermittent fasting:

1) Helps you lose belly fat: Intermittent fasting enhances hormone function that helps with weight loss. Short-term fasting increases your metabolic rate and helps you burn more calories.

2) Lowers risk of type 2 diabetes: Intermittent fasting helps in insulin resistance and lead to an impressive reduction in blood sugar levels.

3) Helps you live longer: Research from University of Chicago scientists revealed that intermittent fasting can “delay the development of the disorders that lead to death”. When practised regularly, intermittent fasting helps people lead healthier lives.

