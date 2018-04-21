Watch IPL, get fit. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has a diet plan for you

We admit it. We absolutely love each and every piece of advice celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares. Whether it’s her insistence that Indians shouldn’t give up on ‘evil’ foods like rice, ghee and sugar, or her firm belief that eating healthy doesn’t mean skipping your favourite dishes. No wonder Bollywood biggies like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt turn to her for fitness guidance. Now, she has a diet plan designed around IPL 2018.

Earlier this week, Diwekar shared two social media posts on the diet you should stick to while watching cricket. If you settle down to enjoy a good game with popcorn, chips, pizza, some beer or something similar, it’s time to stop. Even as your cheer on your favourite team, don’t let fitness take the back-seat, she insists.

A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar) on Apr 19, 2018 at 4:48am PDT

Diwekar’s diet plans and weight loss ideas are rooted in timeless Indian wisdom, and not fads. You’ll never catch her recommending quinoa or kale – the current international darlings. Diwekar has always preached the importance of eating local. Time and again, she stresses on the value of consuming what is grown in your region, and not ingredients that are flown in from continents away. And this ideology reflects in the posts as well. She lists superfoods that are native to different parts of India, along with reasons to consume them. She also shares the appropriate time to eat them. Take a look.

Courtesy Rujuta Diwekar/Facebook

Now that you know exactly what to do, sit back and enjoy the game. But remember to take care of your body too.

