KOLKATA, INDIA – Aludecor, in Metal Composite Panel manufacturing, today announced the official launch of STONESENSE, an innovative architectural surface system engineered to deliver the timeless elegance and visual depth of natural stone without its traditional structural limitations. Aludecor Launches STONESENSE, an Engineered Stone-Finish Surface System

Inspired by the legacy and enduring power of natural stone, STONESENSE introduces a curated portfolio of engineered stone-finish metal composite surfaces. Developed for modern building envelopes, the series blends tactile aesthetic experience with advanced material performance, offering architects, builders, and developers a lightweight, highly durable, and versatile alternative to mined stone.

Designed for Modern Facades & Envelopes The STONESENSE series is structured around three distinct material expressions, reflecting the earth’s natural geology:

Igneous Depths: Deep, bold, and intense surfaces designed for powerful, commanding architecture. Featured finishes include Andes Stone, Ukraine Stone, Bruges Stone, Etna Stone, Aravalli Stone, and Romanza Stone.

Sedimentary Calm: Subdued, layered textures offering balance, soft strata, and quiet visual movement. Featured finishes include Aegean Stone, Santorini Stone, Riviera Stone, Iceland Stone, Ural Stone, and Nile Stone.

Mineral Warmth: Grounded, warm earth tones that bring balance, depth, and character to contemporary spaces. Featured finishes include Sahara Stone, Himalaya Stone, Fuji Stone, Deccan Stone, Atlas Stone, and Tuscany Stone. Engineered to perform in real-world conditions, STONESENSE surfaces feature advanced fade resistance, delamination resistance, precise texture uniformity, and exceptional bending flexibility. The series is designed for diverse interior and exterior applications, including building facades, feature walls, entrances, canopies, and intricate architectural accents.

A Visionary Leap in Surface Engineering Speaking on the launch of STONESENSE, Ashok Kumar Bhaiya, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of Aludecor, said:

"For centuries, natural stone has defined mankind’s-built heritage through its strength, depth, and character. However, modern architecture demands materials that are not only aesthetically profound but also structurally efficient, flexible, and sustainable. With STONESENSE, we have reimagined natural stone's timeless legacy for today’s design challenges. It brings together the visual weight and sensory richness of stone with the engineering precision, durability, and lightness of our advanced metal composite technology. STONESENSE is not extracted from nature, it is designed to empower architects to create bold, enduring facades without compromise."

Industry-Leading Engineering and Safety Standards Backed by Aludecor’s 205 in-house quality tests, STONESENSE panels are manufactured using direct chill (DC) aluminium coils and high-durability coating systems, ensuring precise flatness, superior formability, and long-term colour vibrancy. To meet stringent global building safety standards, the range is available in Fire Retardant grades, including Class B and Class A2 options, supported by FPC certification and an in-house NABL-accredited fire laboratory.

About Aludecor Aludecor (Aludecor Lamination Private Limited) is a pioneer in the manufacturing of Metal Composite Panels, headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal. Known for introducing numerous industry firsts, Aludecor operates state-of-the-art manufacturing units in Haridwar and maintains a strong national and global footprint across the USA, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Driven by continuous innovation and rigorous quality control, Aludecor remains the trusted partner for leading architects, facade consultants, and structural creators worldwide.

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