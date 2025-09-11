As Lucas Patrick lands on IR, the Bengals turn to new right guard Dalton Risner

CINCINNATI (AP) — With Bengals starting right guard Lucas Patrick now on injured reserve, offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said the team is ready for Dalton Risner to fill that position. HT Image

Risner was a free agent during training camp and signed with the team on Aug. 28. He then impressed the coaching staff with the way he was ready to go when Patrick injured his calf early in Sunday’s 17-16 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Cincinnati looks to go 2-0 for the first time since 2018 when it hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

“It’s unfortunate that we’re having to call on our depth as soon as we are, but it’s certainly nice to have a guys that knows what it’s supposed to look like,” Pitcher said. “He has been in the book and done a remarkable job of picking everything up as quickly as he’s picked it up. Good communicator. Smart. I really have very few concerns about getting him up and running.”

Patrick isn’t eligible to return for at least four weeks, and coach Zac Taylor said the player’s timeline to return is “right around that time frame.”

Risner started for a Minnesota Vikings team that made the postseason last year. He brings experience to the Bengals’ offensive line, and he was able to fill the role quickly despite limited practice time.

“Whether it’s the blue collar feel, the family feel, the organization feels tight-knit, loyal, and it’s an organization that wins football games, it’s just somewhere you want to be,” Risner said. “I’m really grateful to be here. I have a quote, ‘When you’re grateful for what you have, you have everything you need.’ I’m really grateful to be here, I don’t need a thing more.”

The Bengals had several options to replace Patrick on Sunday, including players with much more experience in Cincinnati. Cody Ford has been with the team since 2023, and rookie Jalen Rivers received a significant amount of first-team reps at right guard in training camp.

Risner, who has started in 81 NFL games, was the pick of the Bengals’ coaching staff.

“Dalton has come in and presented very well,” Pitcher said. “It’s just integrating him into our schemes and getting him up to speed. He’s put every bit of time and effort he can to get up on the verbiage. It all makes sense to him. I feel very comfortable if he had to go in there he would help us.”

That experience is helpful for a Bengals team whose left guard, rookie Dylan Fairchild, had an up-and-down NFL debut.

“Once you start playing real football, that’s different than anything you’ve done through the preseason,” Pitcher said. “He’s taken every snap at left guard since he walked in the door, so our goal is to alleviate some of that. We’re going to continue to press him and have a high expectation for him and I’m confident he’ll fulfill those expectations.”

While the Bengals have a rookie at left guard and a new piece at right guard, the team benefits from having captain Ted Karras at center. Pitcher said Karras has been an important piece contributing to helping the new linemen get up to speed.

Last week, the Bengals rewarded Karras with a one-year contract extension.

“Ted’s huge for the team because of his leadership and his toughness and everything that comes with Ted,” Pitcher said. “Specific to that position group, he’s critical from a communications standpoint and leadership standpoint and making sure everyone is on the same page.”

