UP branch of IIPA receives best branch award for 2025-26

The Uttar Pradesh regional branch of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) has received the institute's Best Branch Award for 2025-26, securing the top position among its 25 branches across the country. Presented by Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan in New Delhi, the award recognises the branch’s work in public administration, training and capacity building. (Representative image) (@VPIndia X)

Vice-President of India and IIPA president C P Radhakrishnan presented the award at a ceremony at the institute's headquarters in New Delhi. R Ramani, chairman of the Uttar Pradesh regional branch, and K Ravinder Naik, its honorary secretary, received the recognition on behalf of the branch.

Union minister Jitendra Singh and IIPA director general Surendra Kumar Bagde were also present at the event.

Recognition for institutional work The award recognises the Uttar Pradesh branch's activities in public administration, administrative capacity building and initiatives concerning public interest, according to the information shared by the branch. Its work includes academic discussions, training programmes, capacity-building activities and other institutional initiatives related to public administration.

The IIPA was established by the Government of India to promote democratic administration, good governance, public welfare, administrative reforms and public participation. Its Uttar Pradesh regional branch operates from Lucknow.

The branch's selection as the top performer among 25 branches marks national recognition for its institutional activities during the 2025-26 period.

Chairman credits collective effort Ramani described the award as the result of the collective contribution of the branch's members, office-bearers, employees and associates. He said the recognition was not the achievement of any one individual but reflected the sustained efforts of everyone associated with the institution.

He also called on members to continue working with the same commitment to maintain the branch's standing in the coming years.

The announcement linked the recognition to the Uttar Pradesh government's stated emphasis on accountable administration, transparency and implementation of public welfare schemes under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership.

However, the award was conferred by IIPA on the performance of its Uttar Pradesh regional branch, rather than being presented directly to the state government. The recognition highlights the branch's contribution to public administration and its institutional activities at the national level.